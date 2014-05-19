My Pet Vacuum Offers Buyers the Chance to Choose the Best Pet Vacuum Cleaner Based on Reviews

Greenbank, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Cleaning pet hair can be quite a difficult job when people do not have an idea of what cleaner works best on which type of hair. My Pet Vacuum takes a step in that direction, helping people choose the best vacuum cleaner for removing pet hair with ease. The website lists and compares all vacuum cleaners that work remarkably well on pet hair. The thorough reviews, lists cleaners based on how good they are, and keeping the price conscious customers needs in mind, also mentions some low budget variants.



The author has created a large database that acts as a one-stop shop for those who are looking to buy a good pet vacuum cleaner. The criteria for grading the vacuum cleaners are based on the following:



-Whether it is a bag-less cleaner or needs constant bag changing in order to operate

-The design, its aesthetic appeal, or its sturdiness

-Whether the product is good value for money

-The warranty cover it comes with

-How much extra expense would be required for the vacuum cleaner to stay in top shape and function the way it is supposed to.



Click here to know more about http://www.mypetvacuum.com/



Considering the huge choice of vacuum cleaners available in the market today, people can be quite confused as to what works the best for them. Therefore, this website reviews major brands like Dyson as one of the leading brands and credits it for being very user friendly. The Dyson Animal range, though expensive requires next to no maintenance, will last for many years and will prolong the users carpet life. there are other brands like the Hoover Linx, Bissell Pet hair vacuum cleaner, Miele Pet etc. The website has reviewed Hoover’s WindTunnel Upright as a truly value for money purchase, it has features like being a bag-less cleaner which makes it easier for users to clean the appliance. It can be used on both carpets and hardwood floors and can seamlessly make the shift from one to the other. In addition, it has a sturdy design and lasts years without needing repairs or spare parts.



About My Pet Vacuum

This is a one-stop shop for all your needs related to searching a good pet hair vacuum cleaner. The website lists thorough reviews of the cleaners compiled after a lot of research. The author believes the people do not have to shell out a lot of money for something that is available at a much cheaper price.



Media contact:



My Pet Vacuum

Name : endy Owen (CEO)

21 Callistemon Ct, Greenbank, Queensland, Australia, 4124

Ph.no: 617 32157896

Email address: enquiries@mypetvacuum.com

http://www.mypetvacuum.com/

http://www.mypetvacuum.com/hoover/hoover-windtunnel/