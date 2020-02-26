"My Petal Pets," Fun Plush Magic Toy Animals, Now on Kickstarter

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- My Petal Pets, new soft, plush stuffed animals, are shaping up to be the hit children's toy this year. Unique, adorable, and cuddly magic fairy animals, My Petal Pets are visiting Earth from the Planet of Petal Pets, ready to make new friends and to share in new experiences with youngsters around the world.



The perfect companion toy, My Petal Pets have butterfly-like wings, flower-like ears, and tiny antennas on their heads. Easy to personalize, My Petal Pets have beautiful, lush hair in fun colors, which can be styled and decorated, and come with necklaces featuring magic pendants for a unique touch.



Two My Petal Pets will initially be available. Daisy-Rose, with a white body, pink and purple hair and floral embroidery around the eyes, and Candy-Latta, with a purple body, purple and blue hair, and candies and flowers embroidered around her face, promise hours of creative fun for children. The two sets come with hair accessories, the color of which may vary, and include butterfly hairclips, rubber bands, headbands, hairbrushes, and mirrors.



Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support production efforts for My Petal Pets, which are expected to be released in early July 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/93854011/my-petal-pets



Supporters around the world can support My Petal Pets by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $32 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a plush fairy with a set of hair accessories. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About My Petal Pets

My Petal Pets were designed by Yelena Shershova, a graphic designer from New York City and a mother of two. A lifelong artist and a creator, Shershova has watched her children play with toys and games they invented together and created My Petal Pets to help children and families nurture innate creativity.



