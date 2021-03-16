My Pickleball Coach Receives Glowing Reviews from Students

Coeur d'Alene, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- My Pickleball Coach is winning brilliant reviews from students, who benefit from Pickleball Lessons in Coeur D'Alene, which take their skills to the next level.



PPR certified coach Tom Darzes has designed the courses to ensure that players can progress 3 to 10 times faster than through regular recreational play. Tom was certified by top rated women's pro Sarah Ansboury. He offers private lessons to players at beginner and intermediate levels.



Interested players looking for Pickleball Coaching in Coeur D'Alene can expect an assessment of current skills using the official IPTPA rating criteria. This assessment right at the onset offers the coach insights on shots and techniques that players need to work on.



Coach Tom makes the most out of the latest rapid learning tools to enhance the training experience for players. The training drills use a Lobster Pickleball machine or instructor fed balls to take players' skills to the next level.



As players start training specifically on their weak shots, their muscle memory locks in the correct stroke. This enables them to execute those shots to perfection when it comes to live games. It thus encourages their advancement at a fast rate.



Beginners and intermediates learn to reduce their unforced errors in the initial stages. As their skill develops, court positioning and strategy is worked on to further improve their game.



These rapid learning lessons by Tom have won rave reviews from students. In fact, most of them come back for further training, making it the sought-after lessons for Pickleball Coaching in Coeur D'Alene.



About My Pickleball Coach

Helmed by coach Tom Darzes, who has been certified by top rated women's pro Sarah Ansboury, the academy has become the go to place for aspiring players in Coeur D'Alene.



