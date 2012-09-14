My Posh Pet Poised to Dominate Halloween Dog Costumes Market

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- With an estimated $350 million to be spent on Halloween pet costumes this year, My Posh Pet, an e-commerce website which sells luxury pet products at a discount, has announced they will offer the largest selection in the world in pet costumes. Rather than shop at brick and mortar shops, many consumers now already shop online where they can often save money and have their product shipped right to their door. My Posh Pet is poised to take advantage of this trend for Halloween.



Myposhpet.com already is a top 5 retailer of fashion forward designer dog apparel and clothes, doggy couture wear, fashionable pet strollers, designer dog accessories, collars, and other luxury pet products. With Halloween just a short time away, My Posh Pet has positioned itself well in the Halloween pet costumes market. The costumes offered are from over 20 top notch brands of dog costumes, from Animal Planet to Zack and Zoey. The customer can choose from around 200 Halloween dog costumes and accessories. The site has a low price guarantee and customers can save up to 50 % on all Halloween dog costumes offered on the site.



About My Posh Pet

My Posh Pet has made it easy to order with detailed descriptions of the products, color combination depiction, sizing information with suggestions as to which dog breed best suits the product and sizes available. The company has a generous return policy but costumes may not be returned after the 15th of October. Free shipping is offered ad purchases over $100 and My Posh Pet has extended that through Halloween.



