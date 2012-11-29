My Prison Without Bars: U.S. Author Launches Personal Story of Abuse, in Wake of Penn State Sex Scandal

Proctorville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- The past year has brought to light alarming and shocking public accounts from the victims of Jerry Sandusky. While the world has watched with open jaws, millions of other victims have sat in silence while enduring their own personal abuse nightmares. Unable to repress her feelings any more, one U.S writer has announced a compelling book of her own terrorizing experiences.



The life of Ohio’s Taylor Evan Fulks is told in ‘My Prison Without Bars...The Journey of a Damaged Woman to Someplace Normal’, through the eyes of her protagonist, Taylor Smith.



Both gripping and graphic, the novel tells of her abusive upbringing in a sea of dysfunction, as well as her painful journey of memories, nightmares and personal demons as she desperately tries to discover what ‘normal’ really is.



Gripped in the manacles of real life…a profound revelation about her past from her mother, and the discovery that her marriage lies in peril, Taylor Smith finds herself at a life-altering crossroads, with no idea of how to deal, or which way to go.



Using a business trip as an excuse to get away, Taylor flies to Cleveland for a week long medical conference, hoping that in her free time, she can come up with an escape plan from the life she's been dealt.



While out with her colleagues on the last night of the conference, she sees, or thinks she sees a ghost from her past; a living, breathing monster from under her bed long ago. Rattled and a bit tipsy, she walks back to her hotel and sees him again while entering an elevator. Fumbling with the key card in the door is the last thing she does before her world goes dark.



Taylor awakens to find herself tied to the bed and in the company of a monster from her past. He holds Taylor captive and responsible for his lousy life; not wanted by his father, stuck with a useless and depraved mother and victim to the abuses of countless men coming in and out of his mother's room.



Taylor's nightmare is in her room...where no one can hear her screams, and no one can rescue her. Once again, she must fight to survive….



While something of a nightmare, the author makes it clear that her story is a very real reality.



“This is my story...though dark and disturbing, it moves toward light, hope, and healing. It is a poignant view of abuse through the eyes of a child....desperately seeking normal. It is not my intent to be grotesque or offend with my writing, I just want readers to truly feel what a child experiences while being damaged by their abuser,” says Fulks, who has desperately tried to rebuild her life.



She continues, “I have lived in shame and secrecy my entire life because of things that "happened" to me. The “taboo” subject of sexual abuse compounds the shame and need for secrecy. I've lived in darkness and secrecy far too long! I've come out into the light.”



The recent Penn State revelations angered Fulks, as the media attempted to hide the true details of what Sandusky’s victims were forced to endure.



“I was elated at the response of the University administrators; however, the fallout from the fans and students splayed me. Interviews of the victims were severely edited...hushed and on the down-low. Why? Because as I said, the subject is taboo! No wonder victims can't get past the shame and keep it secret,” she adds.



However, Fulks promises that her own story is frankly honest and bare-bone true. Believing that no details should be spared from readers, her compelling personal story is set to move, inform and provoke the thoughts of all who turn its pages.



‘My Prison Without Bars...The Journey of a Damaged Woman to Someplace Normal’ is due for release on December 17, 2012 on Amazon.com and Amazon Kindle.



About the Author: Taylor Evan Fulks

Taylor Evan Fulks, a practicing Registered Nurse First Assistant, has specialized in open heart surgery and heart transplantation for decades. She is also a survivor of child sexual abuse. Her chosen writing genre is mystery/romance, but she feels compelled to put her own story, in the form of a fictional novel, on the bookshelf first. She lives in Proctorville, Ohio, with her husband, two daughters, and two dogs. This is her debut novel.