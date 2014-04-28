My Promotional Pens Now Allows Industry Wise Search for Promotional Pens on Its Upgraded Website with Improved Navigation and User Friendly Interface

Watkinsville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- My Promotional Pens is renowned for its top notch promotional pens that are widely used for marketing, advertising and branding of products. The company has now upgraded the design and functionality of its website enabling clients to carry out industry or theme wise search for promotional pens. For instance, those from the medical, music, insurance or other such sectors can click on the specific category and they will be directed to the page that has list of promotional products, only relevant to their sphere of work.



Similarly, the website also facilitates theme based search like on the occasion of Saint Patrick's Day, Class Reunions, Valentine’s Day, etc., the particular category can be chosen to get the product range pertinent to it. My Promotional Pens has taken the entire shopping experience on its official website a notch higher by introducing enhanced and innovative features. All the featured categories of search can be easily located on the home page and can be accessed from there. Besides this, all the schemes and new offers are aptly displayed small and large scrolling banners on the home page itself for enhanced visibility and easy accessibility. Product filters have been introduced for a more customized search while the popular links are integrated in the left navigation. Along with this, links to company’s social networking pages, contact details appear on all different section of the website and can be accessed from anywhere.



My Promotional Pens has huge product collection comprising more than 1000 pens and about 700 other promotional products. We have a catalogue available of over 1 million products. All these can be customized as per the individual requirements of clients in terms of text, logo and other such details



About My Promotional Pens

My Promotional Pens delivers high quality products which go through an initial verification stage that ensures that all products meet certain level of quality. It also provides the best quality logo pens, promo pens, promotional custom pens, and printed pens. The company offers free samples prior to placing an order to make sure that everything goes as per customer's requirements and specifications.



To learn more visit: http://www.mypromotionalpens.com/



Contact Us

Watkinsville, GA 30677 USA

P - (866) 856-7063

F - (706) 955-0003

orders@mypromotionalpens.com