Old Town, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- My Promotional Pens offers customized Promotional Pens as an affordable and effective way to pitch a brand. They can provide promotional advertising pens in simple designs to complex ones, carrying the logo or the company name in the preferred fonts and designs and also customizes colors and print on the pens. Whatever will be the quantity, they offer a quality assurance on every pen they sell.



A pen is undoubtedly one of the most important accessories that everyone carries, from people in the business sector to students in schools and colleges. Promotional custom pens are the affordable way to market a company’s name and build up its brand.



With the kind of range they have, one can utilize these customized promotional pens as a gesture of goodwill while giving them as freebies to customers or sign of a long successful partnership while gifting it to their business associates. My Promotional Pens also offers the feasibility of bulk orders at an affordable price to give the business an unlimited advertising at a fractional price.



One of the best things about their range of promotional personalized pens is that one will be able to find pens of all prices and features. If one wants expensive promotional pens for their esteemed customers or the simple ones to give as freebies, they have numerous options to choose from. The great thing about personalized custom pens is that one doesn’t have to wait for any special season or occasion to handout them as freebies or gift.



About MyPromotionalPens.com

My Promotional Pens is an industry leader in the niche market of promotional pens including personalized pens, pencils, highlighters, and markers. Their ranges of custom pens are used for school promotion, college news promotion, business promotion, and any other organizational promotion one can think of. Their graphic artists make sure that the artwork on the promotional pens is clear and exactly what client wants it prior to printing with their free virtual proofs. They are creative to devise whatever one can imagine and recreate less than camera ready art.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.mypromotionalpens.com/aboutus.asp or call them at 1866-856-7063.



Telephone No:- 866-856-7063

Fax No:- 706-955-0003

Website URL: http://www.mypromotionalpens.com

Contact Mail:Richard@saveyourink.com