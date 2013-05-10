My Promotional Pens Offers Free Shipping on Orders More Than $100

Old Town, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- My Promotional Pens, a one-stop-shop for various categories and ranges of pens including advertising pens and logo pens, offers free shipping on orders more than $100. Customers can get all the varieties of pens at the guaranteed lowest price at this online store.



The types of pens available at this online store include promotional pens, 1 day rush pens, translucent pens, imprinted pens, metal pens, custom pens, executive pens, eco-friendly pens and many more to name. The online store also offers gift-set pens that are ideal for giving somebody as a gift on a certain occasion.



Customers can find the promotional pens available at this online store by color, price, by clip and many other options. Talking about the promotional personalized pens, a spokesperson said, “First of all, if you wish to get personalized pens, it is important for you to realize that this dealer is one of the fastest in the industry when it comes to turn-around time. If for example you make an order for wood custom pens today, you will be able to get the completed product on the following day. This is quite unlike other Companies that require over 3 to 7 days notification to complete a simple order”.



Apart from offering wide varieties of pens, this online store also offers other products such as student dry erase boards, mouse pads, dog tags, stickers, banner, water bottles, bookmarks, and many more, to its customers. Customers can come across with the recent information about newly launched collection or images of pens through its social media pages available in different social networking channels like Facebook, Twitter and Youtube. Customers can also find its blogs on the blogger.com.



About My Promotional Pens

My Promotional Pens delivers high quality products which go through an initial verification stage that ensures all products meet certain level of quality. It also provides the best quality logo pens, promo pens, personalized promotional pens, printed pens. The company offers free samples prior to placing an order to make sure everything goes as per the customer’s requirements and specifications.



To learn more visit http://www.mypromotionalpens.com/