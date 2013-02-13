My Promotional Pens Provides Free Shipping on Orders over $100

Old Towne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- My Promotional Pens, a one-stop-shop for promotional pens has brought unique offer for clients wherein they can avail free shipping ordering the products worth over $100. A range of pens including advertising pens and personalized pens are now available at the company. The company ensures the customers get the customized promotional pens at the competitive prices.



Talking about personalized promotional pens, a spokesperson for the company says, “First of all, if you wish to get personalized pens, it is important for you to realize that this dealer is one of the fastest in the industry when it comes to turn-around time.”



He further adds, “If for example you make an order for wood custom pens today, you will be able to get the completed product on the following day. This is quite unlike other Companies that require over 3 to 7 days notification to complete a simple order”.



The categories of pens that the company deals in include promotional pens, stick pens, executive pens, eco-friendly pens, wood pens, logo pens and many more. A wide range of virtual samples of other categories of pens along with a few of the blogs about the site and its products can be found on the social media pages of My Promotional Pens such as Facebook, twitter and Youtube.



Apart from providing the customers with different types of pens, My Promotional Pens also deals in other products such as mouse pads, water bottles, dog tags, stickers, student dry erase boards, bookmarks, banner and many more.



The company claims that if clients are not happy with the service prior to production feel free to cancel their custom pens order. It is 100% positive that clients will have a very pleasant and easy experience working with mypromotionalpens.com



About My Promotional Pens

My Promotional Pens delivers high quality products which go through an initial verification stage that ensures all products meet certain level of quality. It also provides the best quality logo pens, promo pens, personalized promotional pens, printed pens. The company offers free samples prior to placing an order to make sure everything goes as per the customer’s requirements and specifications.



To learn more visit http://www.mypromotionalpens.com/



Spokesperson Name: Richard Wallace

Complete Address with Zipcode: 32680

Telephone No: 866-856-7063

Fax No: - 706-955-0003

Mail ID: - orders@mypromotionalpens.com