My Rash Guards Sells Sun Protective Swimwear for Kids

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Today, parents are more environmentally aware about sun exposure and the severity of skin cancer. This has caused for a higher demand in sun protective products, clothing, swimwear and more. By being more aware, people have started taking proper precautions toward maintaining flawless skin as they get older, while also preventing skin cancer. MyRashGuards.com has designed a line of reliable, sun protective Rashies for children with a UPF of 50+ assuring concerned parents everywhere that their children will not only be comfortable but safe while out in the sun.



Some of parent's biggest concerns are keeping their children safe from harsh, damaging UV rays while still allowing them to engage in outdoor activities. Whether at the beach or in the pool, if you are using Rashies by My Rash Guards you could be worry free knowing your children are receiving the type of coverage and protection they need to escape the harmful rays the sun can produce. Rash guards are not just for kids. Adult womens rash guards and mens rash guards can be purchased too.



My Rash Guards manufactures rash guards for both men and women of all ages and is made in the United States. Extra protection is designed into the children and toddler lines, these Rashies can protect even the smallest, youngest toddler while keeping them comfortable all day long. Nothing is worse than a sunburned, uncomfortable child. With a large selection of different styles both short sleeve and long sleeve, with dozens of design options there is a rash guard for everyone. For all surfing to leisurely fun in the sun needs My Rash Guards goes above and beyond competitor products.



All products by My Rash Guards are made with rash preventative lycra material, intelligent design and construction and four-way stretch, contributing to the ultimate design for comfort. Additionally each Rashie has a super stretch waist hem and low crew neck to help ease a rash guard on without any pulling or fussing. The protection of these surf shirts are more than just UPF 50+ but also SPF 150+ leading the industry in the best sun coverage on the market.



