My Slaved Country: Bold New Novel Raises Awareness of Rape in Pakistan.

Toronto, Canada – While every woman is entitled to equality, millions around the world suffer the harsh reality of societies that deny females this basic human right. With Pakistan garnering much attention for its high prevalence of rape, a new novel by Satwinder Dhillon depicts the reality that many Pakistani women are forced to endure every day.



‘My Slaved Country (A Tale of Blind Girl)’ is more than just a novel; it’s a bold and frank exposé of a life many Western women could never imagine living.



Synopsis:



Thirteen-year-old, blind girl Parveen Bibi is raped by the local landlord and his son in a village in Pakistan. In a land where might is right, the victim is shunned while the rapists are blameless. When the local panchayat brings charges of Zina against Parveen and absolves the culprits of any wrongdoing, her enraged father goes to the police to report the crime. He imagines the authorities will give his child justice she deserves whereas she is subjected to extreme maltreatment, humiliation and injustice at their hands. The young girl’s life is torn apart by the quest to prove her innocence.



Third generation British Samira is visiting Pakistan to get over a bad relationship. She is amazed at the extremes she discovers in every walk of life and finds it difficult to understand the complex layers of duplicity that she confronts at all levels. Socializing with the rich and famous, she sees life from dizzying heights. She also recognizes the exploitation by the upper classes and their censure of those who fail to tow the line. Samira uncovers her hidden roots and chooses the path she decides to pursue.



Almas, a famous lawyer and activist is relentless in her mission to fight for women who are persecuted by unjust, repressive laws. This busy working woman is a vanguard in the battles of distressed women and detested by the establishment. She takes up the cause of the blind girl but will she be able to win this case which has embarrassed the country and has the attention of the world focused on Parveen? All the while she fails to notice the undercurrents within herself and her own family and continues to neglect a cause that should matter.



The lives of these three women become intertwined when each one of them resists the confines of a hypocritical society and try to come to terms with their inner reality. Parveen’s story exposes the lack of vision in the country in general and the main characters in particular. The blind girl’s struggle personifies the plight of women who are oppressed by man-made religious laws in a country where corrupt politicians and over-zealous mullahs reign supreme. It exposes a nation’s blindness where justice is subverted and religion is corrupted to cater to the whims of the rich and powerful. It is also a story of vision the goes beyond sight.



As the author explains, the rape depicted in the book is an endemic problem throughout Pakistan.



“Thousands of women are being raped every day. The local law (Panchayat System) punishment for the family in other cases they justified and punishment to the family is to rape their women or daughters. This is due to the misinterpretation of religious laws against the women,” says Dhillon.



Continuing, “The government must act swiftly to efficiently protect the victim and her family and provide them with justice and compensation. The failure of the rule of law and ineptness of courts in Pakistan allow the continuity of such heinous crimes. I hope my book raises awareness of this issue and prompts urgent global action to stop it.”



‘My Slaved Country (A Tale of Blind Girl)’, is available now: http://amzn.to/11hxC9H



About S M Dhillon

Author is based in Canada and it took him to 2 and half years to collect the facts and finish this book. He studied all Hudood laws and interview experts in that. He studied all paper submitted to different universities on the victims of this Hudood Law. How women are being humiliated in police stations and Pakistani jails .