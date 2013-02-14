My Song of Songs: New Interracial Romance Novel Explores Shrinking Gap Between Ethnicity and Culture.

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- While once something of taboo, interracial and multicultural relationships are now an accepted part of modern-day society. With an increasing prevalence among both young and LGBT couples, Joanna Hynes’ latest novel will come as a welcome addition to readers from all cultural backgrounds.



‘My Song of Songs: Solomon’s Touch’ boasts a compelling narrative that presents a microcosm of an increasingly-accepting society.



Synopsis:



As a first-generation Ethiopian immigrant, Sheba had lived in Charleston since she turned five years of age. She was Ethiopian by birth, but American by preference. She had worked hard, studied and sacrificed plenty to get where she was today, no easy feat for someone who had just celebrated her twenty-sixth birthday.



According to her friends, Sheba was a beauty, though when she looked in the mirror, she saw inevitable flaws; her cheekbones were too pronounced, her mouth a little too wide, her nose with that perturbing slant to it. Still, she accepted compliments gratefully, especially from her roommate, Janelle. Janelle was the true beauty, Sheba thought, with dark ebony skin so smooth that she could be a walking ad for Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate.



As the author explains, her book fuses fiction with real life events that are etched in history.



“My new Romance novel exploring these stories between ethnicity and culture. This particular relationship plays on the biblical interracial romance Song of Solomon, between the Jewish King Solomon and The Ethiopian Queen of Sheba,” says Hynes.



She continues, “This story is played out in modern day Chicago between a trial attorney and Judge Solomon Pike.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book is simply hot. There is something about a well-written interracial romance that gets me,” says Marlene Stotts, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



M. Fleming was equally as impressed, saying, “If you don't buy this book you will regret it! It is very well written with a fascinating and intriguing plot. The characters are plausible and mesmerizing. I have read this book three times and have told just about EVERYONE to buy it.”



With so much success on her hands, Hynes has recently announced that the book will form part of an upcoming series of short stories based around interracial romance. Interested readers are urged to watch out for future book announcements.



‘My Song of Songs: Solomon’s Touch’, published by Ophelia Madison Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/XywVXF



More information can be found on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Ophelia-Madison-Press/471777576204833



http://www.omadisonpress.com



For more info: robcowens@omadisonpress.com



About Joanna Hynes

Joanna Hynes, a practicing physician, has been writing short stories since college. She has published articles in the Physicians Journal, Child Care, and Civil War Weekly and is a member of the Civil War Society. She lives in Rumford, Maine, with her husband and two dogs. This is her first novel.