My Theory About the Moon: Bold Novel Empowers Readers to Change Their Minds, Hearts and Eventually - Their Lives.

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- While millions of novels give readers a quick thrill, few impart life-changing lessons that change the fabric of each reader’s existence. However, a compelling new novel by Florida’s Sam Doles does just that; using fiction as a heroic vehicle for self-improvement and lifelong fulfilment.



‘My Theory About The Moon’ introduces the life and experiences of Tazman St.Noir; an admirable hero and true beacon of change who holds an affinity for the orb of night.



Synopsis:



Tazman St.Noir has always been about family. However, after years of selflessly devoting his time, energy, and money into his progressively dysfunctioning household, Tazman finally begins to confront the root of his internal conflicts. In doing this, others around him are forced to take responsibility for their own existence.



Based in the fictitious town of Duval, Florida, this coming of age tale is profound in its' own right. Filled with timeless wisdom and memorable characters, it delivers a message that Shakespeare himself was all too familiar with: "To thine own self be true."



As the author explains, her narrative forces readers to question their own motives, behaviours and potential.



“It's a thought-provoking story that exemplifies what happens when people get out of their own way. Often times, people will complain about jobs, family, weight, relationships, etc. and have VALID reasons to be dissatisfied; but will NEVER so much as attempt to do anything to change it,” clarifies Doles.



Continuing, “Tazman is a great example of what a good man is. His loyalty and sincere efforts to do the right thing by his family actually causes him to become an enabler for them – developing a vicious cycle where the very things he complained about became the things he’d actually built his identity around. After owning that belief and listening to his inner voice, Tazman was eventually able to move on.”



Doles has worked diligently to provide concrete action within her narrative that readers can transpose to their own lives.



“People have to ability to change if they really want to; as the mind is the most powerful tool we have. When Taz changed his MIND, his HEART changed, and best of all, his LIFE changed. Once he started making decisions that would benefit HIM, this caused a chain reaction in the people around him to make some decisions as well. If readers follow this example, like Taz, they, too, may find themselves feeling at peace, more fulfilled, and living the good life.”



Doles also reasons that, like Tazman early in the story, most people search for happiness outside of themselves. “It all lies within. If anybody is seeking to fill a void outside of themselves then they’re looking in vain. Change starts with YOU. Taz started out very bitter towards his family. But once he took ownership of his role and was able to see HIMSELF clearly, he was then able to make the necessary adjustments.”



Since its release, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Once I started ‘My Theory About The Moon’, I couldn't stop. This was a very good read. This is the kind of book a guy can relate to. This isn't just for the ladies. This book can make even the realest rough around the edges guy retreat and show you his vulnerable side...loved it!” says Brenda Davis, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Keekee was equally as impressed, adding, “I'm halfway through reading this book and it has been a wonderful experience. This must make the 2013 bestseller list. Sam Doles, the author, is going places with this novel. Places that I never thought a book would take me.”



With the book’s popularity expected to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘My Theory About The Moon’, published by iUniverse, is available now: http://amzn.to/17eTLwh

For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.SamDoles.com

Doles can also be reached on her Facebook fan page under Sam Doles and on Twitter @BestSeller904



About Sam Doles

Sam Doles was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. She’s a graduate of the historical Edward Waters College and has always been recognized for her creative writing style. A self-described homebody, she enjoys a good laugh and a nice glass of wine. This is her first novel with a second scheduled for release later this year.