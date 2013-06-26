My Tile Backsplash Receives 2013 Best of Columbus Award

Lewis Center, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- For the second consecutive year, My Tile Backsplash has been selected for the 2013 Best of Columbus Award in the Ceramic Tile Contractors category by the Columbus Award Program.



My Tile Backsplash is a leading innovator and supplier of backsplash materials. Products including glass mosaic tiles, cast stone switchplates, natural stone, ceramic tile subway tiles. MTB also offers an excellent selection of grout including Mapei Unsanded, Bostik Dimension for glass tiles and Bostik QuartzLock 2 urethane grout.



