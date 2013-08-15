My Top E Cigarettes Launches to Provide Consumer Reviews and Coupons on E Cigarettes

Earlham, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Electronic cigarettes make smoking accessible again for many after the smoking ban meant smoking was no longer allowed in public places, restricting the ability for individuals to access their nicotine fix. E Cigarettes use flameless water vapor delivery to give an equivalent nicotine fix without putting others at risk of second hand smoke. As a result E Cigarettes can be enjoyed indoors and in public places without an issue. Nicotine cartridges also generally cost far less per dosage of nicotine than traditional cigarettes. MyTopECigarettes.com has launched its sleek new website in order to help users determine which is the best e cigarette brand to invest in.



The clean design of the site gives each review a summary on the homepage, which displays as a table of the most important contents, including a summary or key feature from the review, the star rating, the product website and the guide price. Visitors can also click on the table for the full review as well as to find coupon codes for special discounts.



The website has several sub sections to make clear and easy navigation possible, including a dedicated dropdown menu for coupon codes by manufacturer, a drop down menu and side bar for the top five e-cigarette providers.



A spokesperson for MyTopECigarettes.com explained, “We have opened our website with a plethora of editorial content on the cutting edge of E Cigarette technology because we understand that readers do not want to slowly acquaint themselves of our opinions over the course of multiple weeks, but rather require an instantly accessible knowledge base that can tell them what they need to know instantly. Our detailed reviews and Top Five rankings mean individuals interested in E Cigarettes can find the best product for them with the minimum of fuss. Our coupon codes have been particularly popular with consumers as we always keep them up to date with market leading offers.”



About My Top E Cigarettes

My Top E Cigarettes provides reviews and insights on a wide variety of e-cigarette brands and their latest releases, along with information on their coupon codes and exclusive offers to make better value for their readers. Every review is exhaustive and a star rating is given to make for easy cross comparison of brands and products. For more information, please visit: http://www.mytopecigarettes.com/