My12 Volt Store Offers Compact and Energy Efficient 12 Volt Products and Appliances

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- My12 volt store offers most economical, compact and energy efficient 12 volt products and appliances from all the top brands directly to buyers. All their value for money products are ideal to carry whether going for a small picnic, party or an outing. Their products 12 volt cooler, refrigerators, TVs etc. are great companion of travelers as they can be easily operated with a 12v electric source. They offer lowest price guarantee on their products and offer international shipping while free shipping on orders above $99.



They stock an entire range of 12 volt coolers from most reputed brands like Coleman, Igloo, Koolatron, Engel and RoadPro. These compact coolers are ideal option to keep food and beverages at appropriate temperature whether at home or while traveling. The latest addition to their range offers efficient cooling and weather resistant features.



They also have great economical options for 12 volt refrigerators from some of the renowned brands like SunDanzer and Engel. Their compact refrigerator range comes with great features providing efficient cooling and durability ideal to carry along while traveling.



Their collection of portable 12 volt TVs are an assortment of feature rich products from popular brands. These portable TVs come in different screen sizes ranging from 8.5 to 22 inches with unmatched picture and sound quality.



My12 volt store has teamed up with hundreds of top-quality manufacturers to offer the best selection of products for the road or marine applications. Their corporate office and customer advocacy teams constantly work to bring high quality products at affordable prices, directly to their clients.



About My12 volt store

My12 volt store is one-stop shop for 12 volt appliances offering comprehensive range of inventory from top brands of energy-efficient 12 volt products and accessories. They are authorized dealer for brands such as Roadpro, Engel, Rand McNally, Kooltron, Skyworth amongst others. They bring high quality, essential products for RVs, trucks, cars and boats directly from the manufacturer to the buyers. Browse their store to choose from their great value-for-money products, and benefit from competitive prices, convenient shipping options and prompt customer support service.



To know more about them please visit http://www.my12voltstore.com or call on their toll free no. 1-877-432-7660.