My12Voltstore Holds Comprehensive Inventory of Top Brand 12 Volt Products & Accessories

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- My12Voltstore holds comprehensive inventory of top brands of energy-efficient 12 volt products and accessories. It is a one-stop shop for all 12 volt appliances including 12 volt TVs. Also, buyers can browse through their great value-for-money products, and benefit at competitive prices, convenient shipping options and prompt customer support service, which makes them unique and distinctive from others.



It also offers the largest selection of 12 Volt TV sets on the internet for online buyers. Nonetheless, My12Voltstore deals in all major brands such as Majestic 12 Volt TVs, Jensen 12 Volt TVs, Supersonic 12 Volt TVs, Naxa 12 Volt TVs, RCA 12 Volt TVs and Skyworth 12 Volt TVs. With screen sizes ranging from 7" to 32", the inventory includes models like 12 volt LED TV/DVD Combos and plain 12 Volt LED TVs.



Their online store also stores refrigerators; buyers can get Engel SB70F 12 Volt DC Refrigerator with a heavy discount of $ 134. Engel 12 Volt Refrigerator is available at $ 670. With 100% CFC free and energy-efficient swing compressor this refrigerator is in huge demand among online purchasers. Refrigerators from Engel have dominated the RV industry worldwide for over 45 successful years. All top four models from the company are available online via My12Voltstore.



The spokesperson at My12Voltstore stated, “We are committed to delivering value to our customers. At My12Voltstore we have one primary goal, and it is to make sure that every customer is 100% satisfied. We try to store all electronics products with 12 V Voltage usages. We presently store coolers, TV, Refrigerators, DVD Players, Fans, and Coffee Mugs, etc.”



About My12Voltstore

The company was established in 2007. Head-quartered in Chicago, USA, the company is dedicated to providing high quality consumer products directly to their customers. They are an authorized dealer for brands such as Roadpro, Engel, Rand McNally, Kooltron, Skyworth amongst others. We hope to bring high quality, essential products for RVs, trucks, cars and boats directly from the manufacturer to you. It is a PayPal verified company for safe and secure payment.



To know more visit: http://www.my12voltstore.com