My12voltstore Now Introduces Portable 12 Volt Heaters

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- My12voltstore, an acclaimed one-stop online shop for 12 volt appliances now offers various easy to use models of portable 12 volt heaters. This online store is a comprehensive inventory of top brands of energy-efficient 12 volt products and accessories.



When looking for a store to get great value-for-money products and benefit from competitive prices, convenient shipping options and prompt customer support service, none other than My12voltstore will work. Whether it is small heaters that plug into cigarette lighters or the larger heaters that plug directly to 12 Volt power source, their 12 volt heater is the best solution to beat the cold.



While elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “A portable 12 volt heater is just what you need to warm up your vehicle or camper. Check out versatile 12 volt heaters that allow you to switch from heat to cool settings with the flip of a switch! Our inventory includes 12 volt heaters from leading manufacturers like Maradyne, Roadpro, Koolatron, Power Hunt, Tracker and Rally.”



My12Voltstore.com offers a great deal to the customers on purchase of quality 12V heater, from leading manufacturers. In fact, in case of any query, customers can directly call the product department at 877-432-7660 for all kinds of solutions.



Apart from the above, this online store also showcases numerous branded 12 volt TVs, refrigerators and coolers. One can also follow them up on the social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter or Google+.



About My12VoltStore.com

My12VoltStore.com owned and managed by Hebron Consumer Products (HCP Corp) is a one-stop-shop for 12 volt appliances. Head-quartered in Chicago, USA, the company is dedicated to providing high-quality consumer products like 12 volt fans, 12 volt refrigerators and 12 volt coolers directly to customers. The online store is a comprehensive inventory shop for all brands of energy-efficient 12 volt products and accessories. They offer premium quality products at competitive prices, convenient shipping options and prompt customer support service.



For more information, please visit http://www.my12voltstore.com



Contact Detail:-

Phone:- 1-877-432-7660