My12VoltStore Offers Wide Range of Portable and Convenient 12 Volt Televisions

chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- My12VoltStore is offers colossal range of portable and convenient 12 volt televisions. All the 12 Volt TV sets have in them in-built tuners and many have DVD player which are popularly known as 12 volt TV DVD. The company is dedicated to provide high quality consumer products and are authorized dealer for brands such as Roadpro, Engel, Rand McNally, Kooltron, and Skyworth amongst others. They hope to bring high quality, essential products for RVs, trucks, cars and boats directly from the manufacturer to the customers.



My12VoltStore is one-stop-shop for 12 Volt TVs that are specifically designed to absolutely fulfill every entertainment need. They offer the largest selection of 12 Volt TV sets on the internet. These televisions are portable and convenient. The 12 Volt TVs are available in wide array of sizes and models in the market and online stores. While the 32”model is the largest 12 volt TV, the 7” model is the smallest of its kind in the world. These televisions often come with power cords of 12V and 110V. With just a minimal power requirement, the devices ensure the highest quality performance. The top quality 12 Volt TVs can be taken along anywhere as they are compact and portable.



My12VoltStore also offers an elite range of 12 volt fans such as Tornado fans, dual power fans, RoadPro heavy metal fans to name a few. The wide variety of 12 volt fans offered is portable and as a result very handy in moving from one place to another. My12Voltstore is well-known for offering the best quality 12 volt fans that are exceptionally efficient.



The company also makes time to time updates in their online inventory. GPS for Trucks is one of the latest products of My12VoltStore. These portable GPS truck navigation systems offer a complete solution for a trucker’s route guidance needs. The engineers constantly research and develop the best performing and highest quality product.My12VoltStore stocks both new and refurbished truck GPS systems that incorporate state-of-art technology to ensure that truckers do not lose their way or get held up. The various brands of GPS for trucks include PC Miler GPS for trucks and other great models from Cobra, Delph, Garmin and Roadmax to name a few.



My12VoltStore is one-stop-shop for 12 volt appliances. The online store has a comprehensive inventory of top brands of energy-efficient 12 volt products and accessories. They offer value-for-money products at competitive prices, convenient shipping options and prompt customer service. My12VoltStore is an authorized dealer for brands such as Roadpro, Engel and Kooltron. They aim at providing high quality, essential products for RVs, trucks, cars and boats directly from the manufacturer. To know more about affordable 12 volt products log on to http://www.my12voltstore.com .