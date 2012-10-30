My12VoltStore.com Introduces Limited Offer of $10 off on 12 Volt Heaters of over $100

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- My12VoltStore.com introduces limited offer of $10 off on their 12 volt heaters of over $100. They offer various easy to use models of portable 12 volt heaters that will keep anyone warm in the coldest of temperatures. They have small heaters that plug into cigarette lighters as well as larger heaters that plug directly to one’s 12 Volt power source. Their cab heaters are designed to last a lifetime, not a season.Offering the ultimate in durability and reliability, their heaters have proved to excel in the harshest possible environment. Get a great deal on this useful gadget and save a lot by purchasing one from this store.



They also provide free shipping on their 12 volt TV sets that are available at competitive prices. 12 volt TV from the top brands like Naxa, Supersonic, Lasonic, Haier, Pyle, Skyworth, and Jensen are offered at this leading online store for 12 volt products. With screen sizes ranging from 7" to 32", their inventory includes models like 12 volt LED TV/DVD Combos and plain 12 Volt LED TVs and are great travel companions. All their 12 volt TVs have digital tuners built into them.



GPS for trucks are a complete solution for a trucker’s route guidance needs. They offer all units of GPS for trucks at guaranteed lowest prices. These truck navigation units are designed to make a trucker’s trips easier and more efficient with their comprehensive, flexible and user-friendly features. They stock both new and refurbished truck GPS systems that incorporate state-of-the-art technology. Choose a fully featured GPS Truck Navigators from their inventory and say goodbye to all road woes.



About Hebron Consumer Products

My12VoltStore.com, owned and managed by Hebron Consumer Products, brings high quality, essential products for RVs, trucks, cars and boats directly from the manufacturer to the customer. HCP Corp was founded by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts, and is committed to delivering value to customers. All suppliers and products are hand-picked by their experts and meet stringent quality standards and they have the largest selection across all 12 Volt electronic categories. To know more log on to http://www.my12voltstore.com.