My12VoltStore.com Introduces UL and CUL Approved Engel 12 Volt Refrigerator

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- My12VoltStore.com proudly introduces UL and cUL Approved Engel 12 Volt refrigerator among legendary line of front open fridge-freezers. The four popular models that the company holds have dominated the international boating and RV industry. Polyurethane insulated Engel 12 Volt refrigerator is completely 100% CFC free and comes with generator and solar compatibility. The refrigerator is also popular because of reversible door and for energy efficient swing compressor.



One of the representatives at My12VoltStore.com stated, “We at My12VoltStore.com are authorized dealer for brands such as Roadpro, Engel, Rand McNally, Kooltron, and Skyworth amongst others. Our energy efficient 12 volt refrigerators include top brands like SunDanzer, Whynter, Edgestar and Engel which come with a range of premium features to ensure high quality performance and durability.”



The company also offers Battery free Sundanzer 12 volt solar power refrigerator. Eliminating the need for expensive deep-cycle batteries, charge controllers and battery maintenance, these high efficiency refrigerators are made for direct connection to solar panels. The refrigerator's direct-drive solution can provide reliable refrigeration at greatly reduced cost for non-perishable goods. SunDanzer is proud and foremost brand to manufacture a battery-free solar refrigerator designed for the off-grid user. The company also holds whole range of accessories - power cords; alert alarms, adapter chargers that could prove handy to all their 12V electronic products.



The store boasts to offer guaranteed lowest price on all their products like Engel 12 Volt refrigerator, water heater, Engel 12 volt cooler, 12 volt fans, Engel refrigerator and many more. Each product from the firm comes with assurance for higher performance and durability.



About My12VoltStore.com

My12VoltStore.com owned and managed by Hebron Consumer Products (HCP Corp) is a one-stop-shop for 12 volt appliances. Head-quartered in Chicago, USA, the company is dedicated to providing high quality consumer products like 12 volt fans, 12 volt refrigerators and 12 volt coolers directly to customers. The online store is a comprehensive inventory shop for all brands of energy-efficient 12 volt products and accessories. They offer premium quality products at competitive prices, convenient shipping options and prompt customer support service. To know more, please visit: http://www.my12voltstore.com