My12VoltStore.com Is Now Offering Free Shipping and $0 Sales Tax on All 12 Volt TV

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- My12VoltStore.com is now offering $0 sales tax and free shipping on its range of 12 Volt Television. The store offers the largest branded selection of 12 Volt TV sets on the internet. All the TVs are specifically designed to get easily installed within your vehicle. The online 12V gadget store is also guaranteeing the lowest price on all the TVs.



A reliable source from the store says, “My12VoltStore.com guarantees the lowest price on our products including the 12 Volt TVs. If you find a lower price at one of our direct competitors - call us. We will match or beat it. In certain cases, we are unable to advertise a lower price on the internet due to the MAP (Minimum Advertised Policy) instituted by the manufacturer. However, we can offer a lower price over the phone. So always call us for better pricing!”



My12VoltStore.com is providing these marvelous entertainment devices by teaming up with the world’s most renowned top quality manufacturers such as Majestic, Jensen, Supersonic, Naxa, RCA and Skyworth. The screen size of 12V TVs ranges between 7” to 32”. The store’s inventory includes compact and portable models like 12 Volt LED TV/DVD combos and plain 12 Volt LEDS TVs.



The store also offers a wide range of 12 Volt gadgets including, 12 Volt Heater, 12 Volt Refrigerators, 12 Volt DVD Players, 12 Volt Blankets, 12 Volt Fans etc. The store ensures a confidential and secure shopping with its encrypted transaction processes.



The products are shipped within 24-48 hours of an order. Customers can choose from several methods such as ground, expedited and next day air. International shipping is also available.



About 12V Online Store

The 12V online store is teaming with hundreds of top-quality manufacturers to offer the best selection of products for the road or marine applications. All suppliers and products are handpicked by their experts and meet stringent quality standards. They have the largest selection across all 12 Volt electronic categories. In the last two years, my12voltstore.com has established itself as the largest online 12 Volt retailer and distributor.



Visit http://www.my12voltstore.com for more information.