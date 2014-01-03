My12VoltStore.com Now Offers a Discount of $10 on 12v Heaters over $100

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- My12VoltStore.com now provides the best opportunity to save $10 on the 12v heaters that cost over $100. They have a comprehensive range of 12v heaters with the most recent features from some of the most reputed brands like Koolatron, RoadPro, Maradyne and many more. The portable 12 volt heaters they offer can be quite easily plugged into 12 volt power source of any size and keep the users warm even in the lowest of the temperatures.



12Volt heaters are the best way to carry along while on the go and keep users warm, wherever they are. My12VoltStore.com offers the best collection of portable and high on feature 12 volt heaters from reputed manufacturers. Their 12v heaters cover a range of features like a compact design, battery guards, adjustable thermostats and much more to provide the best in quality heaters available.



The 12 volt heaters http://www.my12voltstore.com/12_Volt_Heaters_s/76.htm have an instant defrost system with an auto-safety limit switch for safety and they come with a 6 foot power cord. It is an easy to use device and can be adjusted easily while ensuring maximum warmth to the users. The RoadPro auto heater is one portable option that plugs directly into the cigarette lighter and also works as a fan, providing comfort even during the summer.



They also have Maradyne heaters which are enriched options for automobiles like truck cabs, buses, RV's and many more. They have a complete range of Maradyne heaters to fit the vehicle one has and comes with great mounting features to fit in the vehicle and keeps the inner environment warm and comfortable. Whatever kind of a 12 volt heater one is looking for, they have the most fitting options to fit the requirement.



About My12voltstore

My12 volt store is a one-stop shop for 12 volt appliances offering a comprehensive range of inventory from top brands of energy-efficient 12 volt products and accessories. They are authorized dealer for brands such as Roadpro, Engel, Rand McNally, Kooltron, Skyworth amongst others. They bring high quality, essential products for RVs, trucks, cars and boats directly from the manufacturer to the buyers. Customers can browse through the store to choose from their great value-for-money products, and benefit from competitive prices, convenient shipping options and prompt customer support service.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.my12voltstore.com or call on their toll free number 1-877-432-7660.