My12VoltStore.com Presents 12 Volt Appliances at Reasonable Rates

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- MyVoltStore.com presents 12 volt appliances that are easier to wire up and much safer when they are done and also no one can get electrocuted. They offer premium brands and models of kitchen gadgets that can be used when one is on move. All their 12 volt appliances are durable and compact and can be directly plugged into the cigarette lighter socket in a car, minivan, SUV, long haul trucks, or yacht. The wide range of their 12 volt appliances and products include 12 volt TV, 12 volt cooler, Gps for trucks, refrigerators, battery charger, hair dryer and many more. This online store provides comprehensive inventory of top brands of energy efficient products and accessories.



My12VoltStore.com representative stated, “We have one primary goal, and it is to make sure that every customer is 100% satisfied. Every employee is dedicated to accomplishing this goal. Our engineers constantly research and develop the best performing and highest quality products.”



Largest selection of 12 volt TV is available at this leading online store. Their collection of TV models includes brands like Naxa, Supersonic, Lasonic, Haier, Pyle, Skyworth, and Jensen. The screen sizes of the models ranges from 8.5 to 22 inches. The best way to catch up on one’s favorite shows when they are on the road is to get a 12 volt TV.



Their 12 volt cooler will help keep beverages and foods cooler than the average room temperature. If one is thinking to go for beach outing or picnics then a 12 volt cooler from this store is the best option as customers can choose from a wide number of options and find the perfect one. User need not have to worry about their maintenance as well and these 12 Volt products are becoming popular additions to homes and hotels.



My12VoltStore.com is owned and managed by Hebron Consumer Products, a company established in 2007. Head-quartered in Chicago, USA, the company is dedicated to providing high quality consumer products directly to their customers. The GPS for trucks offered by them are like lifesaver for truck drivers who can depend on it to reach their destination quickly and efficiently. To know more log on to www.my12voltstore.com.