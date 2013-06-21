MyAdvocare24DayChallengeGuide.com Shares Weight Loss Stories of Advocare 24 Day Challengers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- The Advocare 24 Day Challenge is a popular weight loss challenge for those seeking to revitalize their body and drop several pounds. Advocare is a weight loss regiment that includes meal replacement shakes, energy supplements, and the other tools needed to achieve weight loss goals.



At MyAdvocare24DayChallengeGuide.com, one man wants to share his journey on the Advocare 24 Day Challenge. The MyAdvocare24DayChallengeGuide.com website was created by a “busy father of four” who was struggling to find time at the gym between working 60 hours a week and being a father. After realizing he was in the worst shape of his life, the man realized that he needed a lifestyle change, and that lifestyle change came in the form of Advocare.



As the creator of MyAdvocare24DayChallengeGuide.com explains, Advocare was able to transform his body in a surprisingly short period of time:



“When I started taking Advocare, I was very skeptical of any weight loss regiment. However, it didn’t take long for me to see the results. When I started taking Advocare, I was approximately 175 pounds and close to 15% body fat. Just six months later, I’ve dropped down to around 7% body fat – which is the lowest body fat percentage I’ve ever achieved.”



Unlike some weight loss regiments, Advocare does not involve the use of mysterious diet pills or other products that have a weak scientific foundation. Instead, full details about Advocare’s products can be found at the MyAdvocare24DayChallengeGuide.com website, including detailed reviews of the Advocare Spark Energy Drink, the multi-vitamin supplements, and meal replacement shakes.



Some people choose to take Advocare to supplement their daily gym routine. Others immediately begin the Advocare 24 Day Challenge, which involves following a specific meal plan, cleansing toxins from the body, and spending time at the gym. It’s a strong commitment, but it’s a commitment that can change someone’s life:



“My favorite part of the Advocare 24 Day Challenge is that it walks dieters through the entire process, including full details about the dieter’s daily routine and meal plan. It’s essentially a personal trainer and nutritionist all rolled into one. And instead of paying hundreds of dollars to hire someone to tell dieters what to do, anybody can order Advocare today for a fraction of that cost and enjoy the same weight loss results I experienced.”



Once visitors are ready to order Advocare, they can do so by clicking on links found throughout the MyAdvocare24DayChallengeGuide.com website.



About MyAdvocare24DayChallengeGuide.com

MyAdvocare24DayChallengeGuide.com is a diet advice website that shares the story of a father of four who dropped to 7% body fat after following the Advocare 24 Day Challenge. The Advocare 24 Day Challenge involves taking meal replacement shakes, multivitamin supplements, and energy drinks in order to achieve weight loss goals. For more information, please visit: http://www.myadvocare24daychallengeguide.com