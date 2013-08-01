Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Myanmar Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Despite its small size, Myanmar's pharmaceutical market offers drugmakers strong revenueearning

opportunities. Generic and over-the-counter drug companies in particular stand to benefit, as the

population's per capita expenditure on pharmaceuticals and healthcare remains low but set to rise.

However we believe that the country remains a high-risk market as a result of political risks arising from

ethnic tensions, in addition to the challenging economic framework - the result of corruption and unclear

regulations.

Headline Expenditure Projections

Pharmaceuticals: MMK241.2bn (US$280mn) in 2012 to MMK279.5bn (US$320mn) in 2013; +15.9% in

local currency terms and 14.1% in US dollar terms.

Healthcare: MMK992.5bn (US$1.1bn) in 2012 to MMK1,098.4bn (US$1.3bn) in 2013; +10.7% in local

currency terms and +9.0% in US dollar terms.



