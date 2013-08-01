Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Myanmar Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
Despite its small size, Myanmar's pharmaceutical market offers drugmakers strong revenueearning
opportunities. Generic and over-the-counter drug companies in particular stand to benefit, as the
population's per capita expenditure on pharmaceuticals and healthcare remains low but set to rise.
However we believe that the country remains a high-risk market as a result of political risks arising from
ethnic tensions, in addition to the challenging economic framework - the result of corruption and unclear
regulations.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Pharmaceuticals: MMK241.2bn (US$280mn) in 2012 to MMK279.5bn (US$320mn) in 2013; +15.9% in
local currency terms and 14.1% in US dollar terms.
Healthcare: MMK992.5bn (US$1.1bn) in 2012 to MMK1,098.4bn (US$1.3bn) in 2013; +10.7% in local
currency terms and +9.0% in US dollar terms.
