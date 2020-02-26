Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market 2020 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications: Merck KGaA, Aragen Bioscience, Selexis, CELONIC Group, Promega, JSR Life Sciences

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Global Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market Analysis and Insights:



Growing cases of neuromuscular disorders drives the growth of myasthenia gravis disease market. On-going clinical trial conducted by pharmaceuticals companies to develop newer therapy can boost up the myasthenia gravis disease market position. In addition, approval of Eculizumab by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc can stimulate the competitor to develop novel drugs which significantly impact on the growth of myasthenia gravis disease market. Nevertheless, the growth of myasthenia gravis disease market is largely hampering by decline cost of drugs and introduction of generics drugs.



Myasthenia gravis is neurological disorder characterized by failure of nerve impulse transmission which results in muscular weakness and fatigue particularly when performing repetitive activity. The condition is associated with the thymus gland or it is because of a generalized over activation of immune cells.



Few Of the Major Market Competitors Currently Working in the Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market are Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Bausch Health, Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila Avadel, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V., Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Alkem Labs, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and among others.



Global Myasthenia Gravis Disease Market Segmentation:



By Diagnosis (Edrophonium Test, Blood Test, Repetitive Nerve Stimulation, Single-fiber electromyography (EMG), Others)



By Treatment Type (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressants, Plasmapheresis, Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT), Surgery, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral)



By End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy)



