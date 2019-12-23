Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- Myasthenia Gravis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. There were approximately 129,267 prevalent cases of Myasthenia Gravis in 2016 in 7MM.

2. The United States accounts for the highest Myasthenia Gravis prevalence, followed by EU5 and Japan.

3. Among the European countries, Spain had the highest Myasthenia Gravis prevalence with around 15,275 cases, followed by Germany with about 12,400 cases in 2016.

4. Japan had the lowest prevalent population of Myasthenia Gravis in 2016, with 14,985 cases.



Key benefits of the report



1. Myasthenia Gravis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Myasthenia Gravis epidemiology and Myasthenia Gravis market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Myasthenia Gravis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Myasthenia Gravis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Myasthenia Gravis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Myasthenia Gravis market.



"Myasthenia Gravis is more prevalent in females as compared to males, with around 38,775 female and 25,850 male cases in 2016 in the United States."



The Market analysis carried out from 2016 to 2027 demonstrates that Myasthenia Gravis Market size was found out to be USD 2998.1million in 2016 in 7MM. At present, the therapeutic Myasthenia Gravis market size is mainly accounted by symptomatic treatment including acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors (Mestinon), corticosteroids, immunosuppressants (azathioprine, cyclosporine, cyclophosphamide, methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, rituximab, tacrolimus), rapid-acting short-term immunomodulation (Intravenous Immunoglobulin, Plasma Exchange), and long-term immunomodulation (Thymectomy). Recently, Soliris (Eculizumab) (Alexion Pharmaceuticals) got approval for Myasthenia Gravis treatment in the year 2017. The monoclonal antibody (MAB) inhibits acetylcholine receptor antibodies from affecting muscle cells and is helpful for patients resistant to the other available therapies. About this, many companies are investing in the Myasthenia Gravis monoclonal antibody market. They are looking for the treatment of patients other than AchR antibodies, such as MUSK antibodies since there is no treatment for MUSK antibody-positive patients in the Myasthenia Gravis market till now.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Myasthenia Gravis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Rozanolixizumab

2. CFZ533

3. Efgartigimod

4. RA101495

5. IGIV-C

6. Firdapse

7. Hizentra

And many others



The key players in Myasthenia Gravis market are:

1. UCB Pharma

2. Novartis

3. Argenx

4. Ra Pharmaceuticals

5. Grifols Therapeutics

6. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

7. CSL Behring

8. And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Myasthenia Gravis Market Overview at a Glance

3. Myasthenia Gravis Disease Overview

4. Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Country Wise Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. Germany

5.3. France

5.4. Italy

5.5. Spain

5.6. United Kingdom

5.7. Japan

6. Myasthenia Gravis Current Treatment Practices

7. Unmet Needs

8. Myasthenia Gravis Marketed drugs

8.1. Key cross competition- Marketed drugs

8.2. Mestinon: Valeant Pharmaceuticals

8.3. Soliris: Alexion Pharmaceuticals

8.4. Prograf: Astellas Pharma

8.5. Venoglobulin IH: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

9. Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Therapies

9.1. Key cross competition- Emerging Therapies

9.2. Rozanolixizumab: UCB Pharma

9.3. CFZ533: Novartis

9.4. Efgartigimod : Argenx

9.5. RA101495: Ra Pharmaceuticals

9.6. Firdapse: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

9.7. Hizentra: CSL Behring

9.8. IGIV-C: Grifols Therapeutics

10. Myasthenia Gravis 7 Major Market Analysis

11. Market Outlook by Country

11.1. The United States: Market Outlook

11.2. United States Market Size

11.3. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

11.4. Germany

11.5. France

11.6. Italy

11.7. Spain

11.8. United Kingdom

11.9. Japan: Market Outlook

12. Market Drivers

13. Market Barriers

14. Appendix

15. DelveInsight Capabilities

16. Disclaimer

17. About DelveInsight



