MyBankruptcyLawAdvisor.com Helps People Decide if Bankruptcy Is Their Best Option

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- For most people, the word ‘bankruptcy’ has a negative connotation. However, bankruptcy can be an effective way to solve a number of financial problems. In fact, businessmen like Donald Trump have declared bankruptcy several times and used different types of bankruptcies to achieve long-term financial success.



Legal website MyBankruptcyLawAdvisor.com wants to help anyone decide if bankruptcy is the right choice for their needs. For some people, bankruptcy will only solve a handful of financial problems while creating dozens more. For other people, bankruptcy will have the opposite effect and will instantly solve dozens of serious financial problems.



At MyBankruptcyLawAdvisor.com, visitors can talk directly to bankruptcy attorneys. At the MyBankruptcyLawAdvisor.com homepage, visitors will find a simple Zip code entry form. After entering their Zip code into that form and choosing the reason they are considering bankruptcy, applicants are directed to a free and confidential discussion session with a bankruptcy attorney.



There are a number of reasons why people consider declaring bankruptcy, including:



-Wage garnishment

-Repossession

-Lawsuits

-Harassment from creditors

-Illness or disability

-License suspension

-Medical bankruptcy

-Divorce



At MyBankruptcyLawAdvisor.com, visitors will learn why bankruptcy may be the right way to solve their financial problems. Along with featuring a bankruptcy attorney contact form, MyBankruptcyLawAdvisor.com features dozens of articles about how bankruptcy works.



As a spokesperson for MyBankruptcyLawAdvisor.com explains, there are several different types of bankruptcy available today, and it’s important to learn the difference between those types of bankruptcy:



“There are four types of bankruptcy outlined in the United States Bankruptcy Code. Chapter 7 Bankruptcy is the most common type of bankruptcy for individuals. With Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, the individual sells off all non-exempt assets in order to repay debts to the maximum possible extent. Any individual, corporation, or partnership can declare Chapter 7 Bankruptcy. Chapter 11 Bankruptcy is more complex and is relatively common with troubled businesses. With Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, the debtor maintains ownership of all assets but works out a reorganization plan to pay off creditors. Other types of bankruptcy include Chapter 12 Bankruptcy, which is exclusively for American farm owners, and Chapter 13 Bankruptcy, which is like Chapter 11 Bankruptcy but for individuals.”



At MyBankruptcyLawAdvisor.com, visitors can learn the advantages and disadvantages of declaring each type of bankruptcy.



Declaring bankruptcy is never an easy decision for an individual or business to make. However, declaring bankruptcy at the right time can help solve a wide range of financial problems while simplifying personal finances and business finances. Those interested in learning more about the bankruptcy process can visit MyBankruptcyLawAdvisor.com for more information.



About MyBankruptcyLawAdvisor.com

MyBankruptcyLawAdvisor.com is a bankruptcy information website that explains the advantages and disadvantages of different types of bankruptcies for solving financial problems. The website also connects visitors to nearby bankruptcy attorneys with the help of a free and confidential application form. For more information, please visit: http://www.mybankruptcylawadvisor.com