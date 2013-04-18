MyBizWriters Launch Pre-Priced Marketing Services for Businesses on a Budget

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- MyBizWriters.com announced today the launch of their pre-priced and Create-Your-Own Package services to aid struggling and expanding businesses easily find outside marketing help.



MyBizGlobal vice president, Craig Keolanui notes, "Marketing is hugely important and is often the first thing to take a hit when small-to-medium-sized businesses are crunching numbers. Yet, it is the last thing that should go. Our new pre-priced services are designed to give businesses a chance to prioritize their marketing needs and purchase them a la carte or as a discounted package deal.”



Generally, marketing and advertising agencies don't provide prices until potential clients' needs are determined and custom estimates are developed. So the whole process is mystified at the front end and expenses are often difficult to project until the entire campaign is presented for approval.



In today's technological world, there are many marketing tools and methods that can be implemented by the marketer. There is no longer a necessity to use an ad agency or public relations firm, as DIY tools are readily available.



“MyBizWriters is the perfect solution to those who can handle parts of their marketing plan, but not all. Copywriting, for example, is a skill that not everyone can fake," said Keolanui. “We set up our pre-priced services so the user can buy simple copywriting or webinar scripts. If the user wants more than one service, they can create the package that works for them. An automatic 10 percent package discount is given at checkout.”



About MyBizGlobal

MyBizGlobal was founded by two successful entrepreneurs and is comprised of a group of experts in every field of marketing, business and IT. The MyBizGlobal family of websites is developed to support small businesses around the world to stabilize, succeed and become exponentially profitable.



The company has launched two B2B websites: MyBizTips - a business blog intended to help the struggling or growth-oriented entrepreneur or business owner.



MyBizWriters was launched earlier this year.



MyBizTechs and MyBizSidekicks are scheduled to launch by fall 2013.



