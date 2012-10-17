MyCashNow.com Offers Fastest and Easiest Way to Get Online Payday Loan

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- When in dire financial need or crisis, many people seek payday loans as the safest and fastest solution. However, due to a low credit score and several other issues, some borrowers face a lot of problems getting the loan approved within the required time. Offering convenience and peace of mind to thousands of people in financial distress, MyCashNow.com has launched a unique online loan matching service.



What distinguishes MyCashNow.com from other loan matching services is their extremely lenient policies and easy application procedure. Users can simply apply for a payday loan through an online application form. The website does not require its users to download or fax any form or document. However, the most significant feature of MyCashNow.com is that it guarantees an instant approval process, even for borrowers with bad credit history.



Explaining how the website is able to offer instant same day loans without any credit check, the spokesperson for MyCashNow.com said, “It is because of our access to hundreds of lenders across the country. Through our years of experience in the industry, we have established strong professional relationships with financial institutions and lenders. Using this credibility and reputation, we help people who face issues regarding loan approvals.”



Using MyCashNow.com services, borrowers can get an approval of up to $1,500 within a few hours. The cash is directly transferred to the borrower’s account via direct deposit. The online service is available round the clock. The spokesperson explained that their complete service structure was designed while keeping in mind the problems users face during emergencies.



The website follows secure and transparent procedures overall. Every user’s information is treated and protected as highly confidential and no data is ever disclosed to other parties. In this aspect, MyCashNow.com only trusts the most reputed lenders and cash advance providers who follow fair terms and condition. “We choose our associates wisely. We choose lenders who are committed to helping people and are willing to offer loans without credit checks and with lowest interest rates.”



While most people apply for payday loans only in case of severe emergencies, MyCashNow.com suggests borrowers to use this type of loan to improve their credit history as well as their financial health. According to the spokesperson, short-term loans can play a vital role in debt management and repayments.



About MyCashNow.com

MyCashNow.com is a unique online loan matching website which offers short term pay day loans up to $1,000. With an objective to help people in financial crises, the website offers instant cash advance loans without any credit check requirement. MyCashNow.com has strategic relationship and access to a multitude of lenders across the US. This enables the website to find and match the most appropriate loan service within a few hours.