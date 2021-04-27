MyCause Brand Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Line of Awareness Shoes

Mansfield, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- Jimmy James is a Texas based inspiring American cancer survivor of 3x Advanced-Stage Cancer. Using his expertise in footwear design, he has created a new line of shoes called MyCause Awareness Shoes under his MyCause Brand. These are the only awareness shoes out there with a purpose, and they promote the cause of encouraging the use of sustainable materials. To introduce this eco-friendly footwear to the world, Jimmy has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds and awareness.



"MyCause Shoes are made with love for the environment and the sustainable materials used in the making of these shoes are durable, EVA-recyclable, eco-friendly, and super comfortable." Said Jimmy James, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Other features of these shoes include triple ribbon sides, strength cloud back heel, breathable and stretchable knit top, MyCause KUSHn Midsole, 3D slip-resistance strength cloud bottom, anti-microbial insole, embossed front ribbon, molded rubber tongue label, and much more.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/mycause/mycause-brand-shoes-with-a-soul-purpose and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 10,000 and the brand is offering these shoes along with a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About MyCause Brand and MyCause

MyCause Brand and MyCause are the creation of Jimmy James, a Texas based American cancer survivor and advocate for patients, survivors, angels, and their families. This eco-friendly line of footwear is the only awareness shoes brand and Jimmy James is currently raising funds, support, and awareness for this project on Kickstarter.



