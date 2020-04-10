Mycoplasma Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2026 - Top Companies Merck Kgaa, Lonza Group, Roche Diagnostics, SGS

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- The global mycoplasma testing market size was valued at USD 627.16 million in 2019 and is expected to witness attractive growth over the forecast period. Increasing investments in R&D activities have contributed toward huge revenue for the market. Rising introduction of novel technologies by key players is expected to further boost the growth. Rise in cell culture contamination is also another factor driving the growth.



The overall Global Mycoplasma Testing Market was valued is expected to reach around USD 1.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of over 14%.



Due to the limitation of culture methods, researchers are involved in the identification and development of more rapid and accurate mycoplasma tests in recent years. The primary advantages of such rapid tests would be high sensitivity, capability of identifying a wide range of mycoplasma species, and cycle time reduction, thus, reducing the production time. These rapid methods would also facilitate faster decision making to minimize the spread of contamination. One such example of alternative method for culture-based testing is Nucleic Acid-based Technology (NAT) that allows rapid detection of mycoplasma in cell culture. In 2018, American Type Culture Collection announced the launch of its new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) based service that helps detect contaminants in mycoplasma cell cultures.



Segment by Key players:

- Charles River Laboratories International

- Merck Kgaa

- Lonza Group

- Roche Diagnostics

- SGS

- Thermo Fisher Scientific

- American Type Culture Collection

- Biounique Testing Laboratories

- Invivogen

- Promocell

- Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek

- Wuxi Apptec

- Norgen Biotek



Segment by Type:

- PCR

- ELSA

- Enzymatic Methods

- DNA Staining



Segment by Application:

- Cell Line Testing

- Virus Testing



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



