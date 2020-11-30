Mycoplasma Testing Market to Deliver Greater Revenues During the Forecast Period Until 2027: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Mycoplasma Testing market size was valued at USD 609.39 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.59 billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 12.6%. Mycoplasma is the smallest known species of bacteria, that has developed due to the de-generative evolution from Gram-positive bacteria. Mycoplasma bacterial cell has missing cell wall and can either be saprotrophic or parasitic. In spite of there being nearly 200 different types of mycoplasma bacteria, a majority of them are harmless. Only 5 out of 200 cause severe infections in humans.



Different mycoplasma species cause different diseases in the human body. For instance, Mycoplasma pneumonia affects the throat and lungs, while Mycoplasma genitalium is related to urethra infection. Mycoplasma testing is used to examine present or past mycoplasma infection in patients. Mycoplasma microbes can exist as healthy flora in the patient's genitourinary tract, throat, or respiratory tract. Moreover, due to absence of cell wall, the mycoplasma bacterial cells are immune to various common antibiotics. Mycoplasma testing plays an important role in cell culture and every step of product development requires this testing, including cell banks, viral seed stocks, and final products.



The mycoplasma testing market growth is fueled by significant research and development activities in academia and bio-pharmaceutical industry, increasing occurance of mycoplasma infections, and cell culture contamination. Mycoplasma can rapidly spread through droplets during cell culture and are hard to detect under a microscope. Therefore, they need specific tests to be identified. Growing expenditure in the healthcare sector by leading market players to improve customer satisfaction and achieve technological advancements is expected to stimulate the global market for mycoplasma testing.



Mycoplasma testing market is also driven by the increased adoption of mycoplasma testing in the microbiology sector, growing incidence of water pollution-related infections, increased investment in the healthcare industry through public and private sectors, and higher awareness about mycoplasma bacterial infections. However, limited awareness about mycoplasma infection among patients and clinicians, and challenges related to its detection are expected to hinder the market growth.



Mycoplasma testing market is growing at a remarkable CAGR of 13% in Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 12.8 % and 12.5% CAGR respectively. Increasing government support, coupled with high investments in R&D, are major factors driving the market growth in these regions.



Key participants in the mycoplasma testing market include:



- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

- Lonza Group Ltd.

- Merck KGaA

- Roche Diagnostics

- American Type Culture Collection

- Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc.

- InvivoGen

- PromoCell GmbH

- Norgen Biotek Corp.

- GenBio

- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

- Savyon Diagnostics



Mycoplasma Testing Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the mycoplasma testing market on the basis of product type, technology type, application type, end use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Instruments

- Kits & Reagents

o PCR Assay

o Nucleic Acid Detection

o Elimination Kits & Reagent

o Stains

o Standards & Controls

o Others

- Services

- Others



Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- PCR

- ELISA

- Direct Assay

- Indirect Assay

- DNA Staining

- Microbial Culture Techniques

- Enzymatic Methods

- Others



Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Cell Line Testing

- Virus Testing

- End of Production Cells Testing

- Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Pharmaceutical Companies

- Cell Banks

- Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America

o Brazil



