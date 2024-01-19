NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2024 -- Global Mycoprotein Meat Substitute Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Mycoprotein is also known as fungal protein is a type of single-cell protein that is widely used as a meat replacement. The emerging trend toward vegan or vegetarian food products for a healthy lifestyle and reduced intake of meat, and increasing awareness about protein alternatives among consumers will accelerate the market growth. Mycoprotein contains a huge amount of high-quality protein, low in energy, and unsaturated fat that helps in a weight loss diet. Mycoprotein is commonly created by fermentation of fungi spores along with glucose but some type of mycoprotein products contains egg or milk protein.



Opportunities

- Increasing awareness and High Consumption of Meat Alternative Protein Sources in Wealthy Countries like the US, China, and European Countries



Challenges

- Many Mycoprotein Products are Processed With High Amount of Sodium, Fat, and Other Ingredients That May Lead to Weight Gain and Other Health Problems

Market Drivers

- Surging Demand for Vegan Food Products Due to Growing Awareness About the Health Benefits of Plant-based Diets and Rising Consumption of Mycoprotein by the Reducetarians and Flexitarians



Market Trend

- Emerging Future trend of Mycoprotein Touted due to Its Flavor, Nutrition, and Sustainability and Increasing Innovation in the Mycoprotein Meat Replacement Products and Penetration of Global Brands and Start-ups



The Mycoprotein Meat Substitute market study is being classified by Type (Frozen, Refrigerated), Category (Vegan, Vegetarian), Form (Cutlets, Burgers, Patties, Pasta Dishes, Nuggets, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline {Supermarkets, Convenient Stores, Grocery Stores}) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2028



