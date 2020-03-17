Mycotoxin Testing Market Trends and Overseas with Top Leading Players Like: Bureau Veritas; Eurofins Scientific; AsureQuality; Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH; Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- Mycotoxin Testing Market: Inclusive Insight



Global Mycotoxin Testing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 873 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1400.91 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.09% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing volumes and prevalence of international trades requiring



The well-established Key players in the market are: Bureau Veritas; Eurofins Scientific; AsureQuality; Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH; SGS SA; ALS Limited; Symbio Laboratories; Microbac Laboratories, Inc.; NEOGEN CORPORATION; Intertek Group plc; VICAM, A Waters Business; OMIC USA Inc.; Mérieux NutriSciences and EnviroLogix.



In January 2019, Bureau Veritas and AsureQuality announced that they had collaborated to form a food testing company based out of Singapore that will provide vast levels of food and water testing capabilities and equipment services to the Asia region.



Mycotoxin Testing Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Aflatoxins, Ochratoxins, Fumonisins, Deoxynivalenol, Trichothecenes, Zearalenone, Patulin, Others), Sample (Food, Feed), Technology (Chromatography & Spectroscopy Based, Immunoassay-Based), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



Mycotoxins can be defined as the harmful chemicals that are the produced by molds and fungi. These chemicals are a cause of a number of potential harmful diseases affecting everyone coming in contact with the affected food grain. This requires the need for testing and identifying these harmful chemicals in food grains and crops being grown over farms.



Competitive Analysis: Global Mycotoxin Testing Market



Global mycotoxin testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mycotoxin testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Market Drivers:



Variations in temperature and rise in levels of humidity leading to prevalence of mycotoxins; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Growing awareness regarding presence of harmful toxins present in the various food and beverages has resulted in increasing demand for food testing services



Market Restraints:



Requirement of high cost equipment and capabilities in providing testing services; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of regulations and infrastructure required for the adoption of services is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth



