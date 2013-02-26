MycroBurst Launches Tipalti to Give over 40,000 Designers More Payment Options

Langhorne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- MycroBurst’s global community of over 40,000 custom logo designers will now have a larger number of options for receiving payment. MycroBurst has launched a new process provided by Tipalti, an automated online mass payment system that makes global payments simple.



Tipalti enables MycroBurst to streamline all facets of the payment process, from payee registration to tax compliance. MycroBurst was able to easily implement the Tipalti solution by embedding a single line of code on the company website.



The winning designers who work on MycroBurst’s crowdsourcing platform for graphic design will be able to collect their money via direct deposit, bank transfer, paper check, wire transfer, PayPal or Western Union, depending on the designer’s country of residence. Fees will apply when payment is issued, ranging from $1 to $27, to be paid by the designer. Designers will be prompted to update their profiles to reflect their payment method of choice.



MycroBurst’s designers are part of a crowdsourcing community that provides clients with numerous custom design concepts for logos, business cards, flyers and more. Designers submit concepts to project holders, the project holder chooses the winning design, and the winning designer is paid the prize money.



“We’re excited about working with MycroBurst to make paying their crowdsourcing community quick and easy,” said Tipalti founder and CEO Chen Amit. “By helping streamline the payment and compliance process, Tipalti can help MycroBurst gain a key competitive advantage while improving designer satisfaction.”



“At MycroBurst, our mission is to connect our global team of talented designers with project holders, and then pay our designers efficiently for their great creative work,” said Zaheer Dodhia, CEO at MycroBurst. “Tipalti handles the registration, verification, payment and compliance process automatically. That lets us focus on what we do best – providing great designs for our customers.”



About MycroBurst

Guru Corporation launched MycroBurst, an online crowdsourcing platform for graphic design, in September 2009. MycroBurst offers affordable graphic design services and outstanding customer service. The company’s goal is to help small businesses achieve a big brand look at a great price. Learn more about MycroBurst by visiting http://www.mycroburst.com.



About Tipalti

Tipalti's Software as a Service (SaaS) allows affiliate, advertising, monetization, crowdsourcing and crowd-funding networks to streamline payments to developers, contributors, publishers and affiliates. Tipalti supports a large number of payment methods per country, disburses payments in local currencies, handles tax-reporting requirements and fulfills the required screening of payees. To learn more about Tipalti and its groundbreaking automated payment engine, please visit http://www.tipalti.com.