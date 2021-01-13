MyDelivery: A Same Day Delivery Shopping App Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Turin, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2021 -- MyDelivery is an emerging new app created by two multi-talented Italian Entrepreneurs Christian Nonis and Yousef Abdelaty. The app has been designed to take online shopping experience to the next level by offering same day delivery to its users. To introduce this amazing new smartphone app to the world, Christian has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and is welcoming generous support. The app will play a major role in reducing the risk of people getting infected with the coronavirus and it will make their lives easier and more secure.



"With this same day delivery shopping app, we basically want to make it possible to order everything from home with approximately instant delivery." Said Christian Nonis, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. In these times of global pandemic, people will feel safer with this app because they will no longer need to leave the protected environment of their homes for everyday shopping.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/kangaroo-sharing/same-day-delivery-shopping-application and all funds raised through this campaign will play a major role in making this app more effective and useful for the people. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 55,000, and the campaign is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



MyDelivery is an emerging new online shopping mobile application for smartphone users that enables them to shop from the comfort of their home. The app is introducing same day delivery feature to make the shopping experience more practical for the people. Moreover, the project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and the creators of this app are welcoming generous pledges and donations.



