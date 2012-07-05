MyDisneyVacation.us Gives the Inside Track on Disney Vacations

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- DisneyLand and Disney World Florida are two of the most incredible places on Earth, and with the addition of Disney Cruise Lines to the Disney vacation repertoire, vacationers can now take the Disney magic to the ocean waves. There are few families who won’t find joy in a Disney vacation. However, Disney World, DisneyLand and Disney Cruise Line ships are big and complex places. It can sometimes be difficult to get the most out of a vacation, especially for those who haven’t been on a Disney vacation before.



One website working to change all that is MyDisneyVacation.us, which hosts a plethora of information on Disney attractions, restaurants, hotels, discounts and a comprehensive photo gallery.



The creator of MyDisneyVacation.us is a Disney vacation veteran, with fifteen years of Disney experience. In his many visits to Disney parks and trips aboard the Disney Cruise Line, he has found many ways to save money while still making the most of his time. MyDisneyVacation.us passes on the wealth of his experiences, as well as tips from other experienced Disney vacationers.



A spokesperson for the site added: “We offer tips, tricks, and reviews for many aspects of Disneyland, Disney World, Disney Cruise Line vacations as well as for those who want to buy into the Disney Vacation Club. Our hope is to help visitors make precious memories with their children like we have with ours.”



The site covers every aspect of Disney including the best time to visit, attractions, tickets and even height restrictions for rides. MyDisneyVacation.us also hosts a comprehensive review section covering numerous restaurants and hotels. Each in-depth review is accompanied by high quality digital imagery.



For consumers interested in the Disney Vacation Club MyDisneyVacation.us offers insights into the buying process, discounts that come with the membership and an understanding of how the points system works.



The Disney Cruise Line content is particularly popular with visitors covering pre cruise tips and planning, booking, dining and detailed information on room types and specifications.



MyDisneyVacation.us continues to expand almost daily according to its site creator:



“The Disney resorts are changing constantly and as regular visitors we keep up to date with the latest developments so we can ensure MyDisneyVacation.us stays the premier guide to Disney vacations.”



About MyDisneyVacation.us

MyDisneyVacation.us offers a wealth of information about Disney vacations including attractions, tickets, reviews and tips and tricks for getting the most out of a Disney vacation. The site covers Disney World in Florida, Disney Land in California, Disney Vacation Club and the Disney Cruise Line. For more information please visit http://MyDisneyVacation.us