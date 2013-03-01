MyDrink Beverages Introduces Lean Beverage Start-Up Methodology

Kaunas, Lithuania -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- MyDrink Beverages, a beverage development and production management company has introduced the lean beverage start-up methodology to counter the long time taken for development and production processes in beverage industry. The main idea of the methodology is to help clients develop new products, launch them and test them in as short time as possible. The methodology has been the result of the company working on such a solution for a long time.



According to Adomas Pranevi?ius, the CEO and co-founder of MyDrink Beverages, it takes 4-6 months for the development and production of a drink and a total of 6-8 months for the product to hit the shelves. This long duration can be a hassle for folks who have taken bank loans or have investors backing them.



The company introduced the methodology in two stages. The introduction of ready-made beverage concepts for SMEs was the first step enabling clients to save time and money. The core of this concept is the offering of a ready-made beverage concept with technical solution and marketing solution.



Pranevi?ius said, “We enable our clients to launch a beverage brand during 1-2 months which is just mind blowing. In my opinion, it’s just an amazing solution for SMEs who doesn’t have enough resources for the development.”



The second aspect of the methodology was the optimization of beverage development and production management so that the formula development process was shortened to 1-2 months. The company created a project management system for their production managers which helps their clients leave all management issues to them.



About MyDrink Beverages

MyDrink Beverages (www.mydrinkbeverages.com) is a beverages development and innovation company delivering solutions to private label drinks, based in Kaunas, Lithuania The company is involved in the development, creation and supply of beverage flavors, ingredients system and finished drinks helping beverage companies through the whole process of development and manufacturing.