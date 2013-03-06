MyDrink Beverages to Sell Napnock Energy Drink Concept

Kaunas, Lithuania -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- With plans for business expansion touching international levels, MyDrink Beverages has already gained a sizeable customer base owing to the number of testimonials on their website. Handling beverage development, creation, launch and production management, the company also posts articles on current beverage trends and innovations.



According to Adomas Pranevi?ius, the CEO and Co-founder of the company, MyDrink Beverages is dedicated to discovering innovative formula and ingredient mixes for beverage products. The company is promoting the concept of an energy drink, the NapNock energy shot concept. Apparently they have developed such a formula after much research and contend “Speed up your beverage development process and buy a complete ready-made drink solution. Do not waste time developing your product!”



With the intention of creating the strongest safe consumable energy shot with reduced risks of heart dysfunction and crash effects without compromising on taste, the concept uses Biloba and Ginkgo extracts plus natural raw materials for added energy boost and reduced heart risks. Without doubt they are approved by three major pharmaceutical research labs. Bottled in 60 ml PET slim shots and packed in a 12 pack carton box, the NapNock concept package includes the Beverage recipe, manufacturing solutions, as well as the brand marketing strategies.



About MyDrink Beverages

Co-founded by Adomas Pranevi?ius, a specialist in beverage concept development, business development and brand building MyDrink Beverages is a company committed to innovative beverage development and management. With a complete state-of-the-art in-house laboratory, the company has a reputation for developing great beverage concepts for their clients, which is evident from the testimonials on their official website.