Myeasymail Streamlines Email Marketing Software by Focusing on Ease of Use, Better Pricing

Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Myeasymail is pleased to announce the arrival of its new email marketing online software. The new service is available via simple pay-as-you-go price plans starting from $10.00. With its ease of use, affordable pricing and great support, Myeasyemail is poised to help any professional who needs an email subscription service, a growing demand in this fast-paced technological world.



Throwing aside the complications of tier-based pricing, Myeasymail designed an affordable pricing model to fit the budget of small businesses, bloggers, non-profit organizations, and other users who might need to manage a newsletter or an email subscriber list. Myeasymail contains features most-often used by email marketing software clients including creating and sending campaigns, generating performance reports, setting up opt-in forms for subscribers and auto responders. Since it has very simple interface, Myeasymail lets even users who aren't technologically-savvy harness the power of email marketing easily.



Professionals from all fields including real estate, restaurants and schools will find Myeasymail applicable to their organization and affordable to use. Its core purpose is to help users build connections with both their current and potential email subscribers. Email is one of the most preferred methods of marketing, and Myeasymail integrates seamlessly into any email marketing plan. Users are backed with support from Myeasysupport's dedicated staff.



"Myeasymail is unbelievable! It's never been easier to send newsletters to my clients. The support is outstanding. I'm so happy I signed up, “Monica, a real estate user, stated. Myeasyemail has over 300 companies using their service, with their client base expanding daily.



Keeping customers engaged easily is one of Myeasymail's best assets, and the service is designed to be user-friendly, with simplified step-by-step instructions on how to begin an email campaign, choose a template that represents the user's brand and more. Once a user has established an email list, they can build up their subscriber list by accessing email marketing tips and tricks, templates, tutorials and resources on the company blog.



Myeasymail is an email marketing software which provides to users an easy way to get subscribers on board, send email newsletters, manage lists, and track opens, clicks and other statistics with beautiful reports. Myeasymail was created with the end user in mind and features easy pricing, free setup, unlimited campaigns and subscriber lists. For more information, please visit http://myeasymail.co



