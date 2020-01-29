Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



1. Myelodysplastic Syndrome was reported very rare in young people with an incident rate of less than 1 per 100,000 before age 50 years and approximately 2 per 100,000 between ages 50 and 60 years.

2. Myelodysplastic Syndrome incidence rises significantly after age 60 years: approximately 8 per 100,000 between ages 60 and 70 years and greater than 20 per 100,000 after age 70 years.



Key benefits of the report

1. Myelodysplastic Syndrome market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Myelodysplastic Syndrome epidemiology and Myelodysplastic Syndrome market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Myelodysplastic Syndrome market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Myelodysplastic Syndrome market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Myelodysplastic Syndrome market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Myelodysplastic Syndrome market.



Myelodysplastic Syndrome therapeutic strategies are determined based on the evaluation of comorbidities and life expectancy. However, the initiation of therapies specific to the disease is primarily predicated on the significant burden of disease, severity of cytopenias, and the risk for progression. It is selected primarily based on risk, transfusion needs, per cent of bone marrow blasts, and cytogenetic and mutational profiles. The main goal of Myelodysplastic Syndrome treatment is to relieve symptoms and avoid complications and side effects. Goals of therapy are different in lower-risk patients than at higher risk. Currently, available therapies include, systemic therapy with (intensive chemotherapy and Immune therapy), stem cell transplantation and other supportive therapies are helpful to meet these goals.



Anaemia or cytopenia can be treated with erythropoiesis-stimulating Epoetin alfa, Darbepoetin alfa. The approach to patients who have lower-risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome with thrombocytopenia or neutropenia is more challenging, given the limited number of effective therapies. Patients with isolated neutropenia present a particular clinical challenge. Romiplostim (Nplate), Eltrombopag (Promacta), and Oprelvekin are helpful to treat thrombocytopenia. Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, Pegfilgrastim helps to treat neutropenia and associated frequent infections in Myelodysplastic Syndrome.



Despite the availability of approved therapies, the remission or progression of the disease is high, which is a current high unmet medical need. Current therapy options, excluding stem cell transplant, may prolong and improve the quality of life but are not curative. Besides, understanding of molecular pathophysiology has lagged, as it is a heterogeneous group of disorders, as well as variation in outcomes, introduces several challenges in the management. Several ongoing studies are in search of new therapies (Immune checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibody, a telomerase inhibitor, and other) of development, with the hope for significant improvements in Myelodysplastic Syndrome care in the coming years.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Myelodysplastic Syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-



Drugs covered

1. Luspatercept

2. Rigosertib

3. DSP-7888

4. APR-246

And many others



The key players in Myelodysplastic Syndrome market are:

1. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

2. Onconova Therapeutics

3. Celgene

4. Acceleron Pharma

5. Geron Corporation

6. Aprea Therapeutics

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

3. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

4. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Country- Wise Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. EU-5

5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. Italy

5.2.5. Spain

5.2.6. United Kingdom

5.3. Japan

6. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatments & Medical Practices

7. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Marketed Therapies

7.1. Revlimid (Lenalidomide): Celgene

7.2. Vidaza (Azacitidine): Celgene

8. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Emerging Therapies

9. Key Cross Competition

9.1. Luspatercept: Celgene/ Acceleron Pharma

9.2. Rigosertib: Onconova Therapeutics

9.3. DSP-7888: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

9.4. APR-246: Aprea Therapeutics

10. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Size

11. 7MM Myelodysplastic Syndrome Country-Wise Market Analysis

12. United States Market Size

13. Germany Market Size

14. France Market Size

15. Italy Market Size

16. Spain Market Size

17. United Kingdom Market Size

18. Japan Market Size

19. Market Drivers

20. Market Barriers

21. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Report Methodology

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

24. About DelveInsight



