MyEyePlace.com Enables Customers to Look Stylish on a Budget

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Everyone who wears glasses knows how important it is to be able to shop at an eyeglasses store that combines style, variety and quality. For this reason, a website called My Eye Place, which has been operating on the Internet since 2008, is now the latest topic of discussion among eyeglasses wearers.



At MyEyePlace.com, customers can browse through a wide variety of eyeglasses that include different shapes, frame styles and frame materials. Furthermore, customers can find the best deals on discount eyeglasses as well as special, limited-time coupons that can be used on the website. Right now, customers can benefit from a coupon code for 10% off of all optical eyeglasses. This offer expires on July 30, 2012 and can only be used on the My Eye Place website, so customers should hurry if they want to benefit from this great deal.



Glasses can be found in various categories such as metal glasses, plastic glasses, titanium glasses, kids glasses, flexible glasses, vintage glasses and sunglasses. There is a wide selection of models within each of these categories. Stylish customers will be delighted to find the latest Bellagio glasses in stock and available to purchase on the My Eye Place website. Because My Eye Place focuses on stocking the latest brands and styles that are also affordable, fashion forward customers will always find something to suit their tastes and their budgets. Plus, My Eye Place also features the best vintage style glasses for those who like to sport the trendy retro look.



By clicking on a specific model, customers can get all the details on the price, availability and description of the product. They can also see high-quality images and read detailed reviews on the product. Shopping for the eyeglasses that they want is easy because customers can buy the glasses quickly and easily online.



In addition to browsing all the different glasses available to purchase, customers who visit the My Eye Place website can also find a vast amount of helpful editorial content on glasses. Information like the lens order guide, pupillary distance measurement guide and details on DriveWear brand lenses will allow customers to be fully informed when shopping for glasses.



About My Eye Place

My Eye Place has been online since 2008, offering a huge variety of eyeglasses styles and brands at prices lower than other major online glasses stores. My Eye Place eyeglasses are 100% authentic and are fabricated with high quality lenses. The company uses the most advanced, computerized finishing equipment in the optical industry. This technology, as well as My Eye Place’s industry expertise, helps the company to lower production costs and pass the savings on to the consumer.



For more information, please visit: http://myeyeplace.com/