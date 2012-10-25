MyFileRenamer Software for Digital Photos Helping Education in Tough Times

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- As a leading file renamer software for digital photos and music libraries already, the developer behind the popular MyFileRenamer software is reaching out to educational institutions across the world to give 100 free licenses of their bulk file renaming utility for student use in labs and classrooms.



Renaming files in bulk can be a long and challenging task for many, but MyFileRenamer has simplified this once dreaded effort with the newest version of their software now available for a free trial download. With this newest release, lead developer and company founder Luis Coren has announced that 100 licenses will be given to 10 educational institutions globally to assist cramped budgets during these tough economic times.



"We have already contacted several of the educational providers our board has elected to award, including the Hallmark Institute of Photography who are now installing the software in their labs." said Coren. "We are looking to award several more colleges and universities that display a need for this software to their student base." Coren further stated.



MyFileRenamer software is especially helpful to digital photographers that have thousands of image files that need to be renamed quickly. Other music hobbyist find MyFileRenamer the best solution for arranging an MP3 music library better. MyFileRenamer supports multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Dutch, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Swedish. The file renaming software utility also is available for both Windows and Mac OSX operating systems.



Educational providers such as community colleges, universities, local and private colleges also are encouraged to contact the company if a need exists for a file renaming solution in their classrooms for student use.



To download a free trial of MyFileRenamer for Mac or Windows, or to contact the company for the educational assistance giveaway, head to http://myfilerenamer.com for more information.



Contact:

Luis Coren

MyFileRenamer, LLC.

help@myfilerenamer.com

http://myfilerenamer.com

888-892-9953