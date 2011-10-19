MyHCGPlus.com HCG Diet Company Launches October Breast Cancer Awareness Month Promotion

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2011 -- In honor of breast cancer awareness, MyHCGPlus.com is launching a month full of discounts, donations and giveaways. The online retailer is dedicated to assisting people with weight loss through the breakthrough HCG diet, as well as expert coaching and other HCG diet-related products. Since losing weight can improve overall health, the company seeks to draw attention to causes such as breast cancer awareness month that promote good health and awareness of disease. The various HCG diet incentives can be received by visiting www.MyHCGPlus.com.



Exclusively during the month of October, the bottles of MyHCGPlus HCG drops will feature a special PINK label. The color pink and pink ribbons have become synonymous with breast cancer awareness. Additionally, 10% of sales on MyHCGPlus.com during the month of October will be donated to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. More information about this organization and its work can be found at www.abcf.org.



In regards to her company’s decision to support the American Breast Cancer Foundation, co-owner Terrie McDonald stated, “We all know someone who has been affected by breast cancer. This is the perfect time for women to support a cause near and dear to all of our hearts as well as do something positive about their own health by losing weight.” In addition to selling HCG diet products and HCG diet drops, MyHCGPlus sets itself apart by offering clients lifetime support from trained HCG diet consultants and coaches who are certified in nutrition and food psychology.



MyHCGPlus.com also will offer various breast cancer awareness month giveaways during October 2011. For example, clients will receive a free 2-ounce bottle of HCG drops with two of the company’s most popular HCG diet plans - the 45-day plan and the 60-day plan. This retail value of this 2-ounce bottle of HCG drops is $89 and typically represents up to 20 pounds of weight loss.



Clients will also receive a gift set full of PINK related items (with a total retail value of more than $80) when they place an order for more than $300 at MyHCGPlus.com. Items in the gift set include a sleek, hot-pink kitchen scale; Capella Flavor Drops in Cherry Cola, Hot Cinnamon Candy, Raspberry, and Wild Cherry; Cinnamon gum; BerryBlast mints; and Raspberry Winter Body Wash. For those who wish to purchase this gift set, MyHCGPlus.com will offer it at a deeply discounted price of $49.95. Additionally, 25% of the proceeds from each gift set ($12.50) will be donated to the American Breast Cancer Foundation to support women and others affected by breast cancer.



About MyHCGPlus.com

MyHCGPlus.com, located in Atlanta, Georgia, offers the highest quality HCG drops available on the market. The company enables fast, safe and permanent weight loss for dieters worldwide. MyHCGPlus is one of the only companies able to ship HCG drops to Canada, Australia, and more than 40 other countries, as well as the entire U.S. MyHCGPlus is also known for its unprecedented complimentary lifetime support from trained HCG diet consultants and coaches who are certified in nutrition and food psychology. The company is staffed and available 100+ hours per week for real-time support on live chat, email, Facebook and toll-free telephone: 1-888-HCG(424)-5220. All products are made in the United States. To learn more about MyHCGPlus visit http://www.myhcgplus.com.