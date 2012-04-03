MyHomeLoan.co.nz Helps New Zealanders Better Understand Mortgages and How to Go About Buying a Home

Canterbury, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2012 -- As anyone who owns a home knows quite well, buying a house can be an incredibly exciting experience. From touring the many homes that are for sale to making an offer and finally moving in, the entire process can be both thrilling and satisfying.



Unfortunately, the home buying experience can also be confusing, especially in the beginning when potential home owners are trying to figure out how much of a loan they might qualify for. Trying to understand the mortgage and home loan industries can definitely feel overwhelming.



A new website is already getting a lot of attention for its vast amount of easy-to-understand yet comprehensive information about everything having to do with the mortgage industry in New Zealand.



MyHomeLoan.co.nz features a wide range of educational articles so that people can better understand New Zealand home loans, loan rates, and more. The site also includes several mortgage and home loan calculators, which offers first home buyers tips information on how much they can borrow, what the repayment amounts will be and how and how lump sum repayments might affect the loan.



As a bonus, visitors to the mortgage resource site for New Zealand who would like to get a free mortgage quote are welcome to fill out a brief questionnaire located right on the home page, and a mortgage expert will contact them to discuss possible loans and answer any questions they might have.



“Understanding all the jargon and terms in the mortgage industry can be quite confusing and even intimidating for people, however that’s where we come to the rescue,” an article on the website explained.



“We explain the home loan industry in simple, easy to understand language, for the everyday Kiwi. Whether you are buying your very first home, moving houses or simply looking for a better mortgage rate, you’ll find all you need right here.”



Using the website is easy; simply log on and begin reading through the articles on topics like home loan rates, the various types of mortgages available in New Zealand, and tips for first-time home buyers.



Handy category tabs across the top of the page will help readers find what they are looking for quickly and easily; for example, home buyers who are interested in trying a mortgage calculator need only click on the “Calculators” option to be brought to a variety of online choices.



About MyHomeLoan.co.nz

MyHomeLoan.co.nz is part of I Marketing LTD., an online media company based in New Zealand. The company is a new business that focuses on providing the best online resource for New Zealanders on mortgages. The free online resource features a wealth of helpful articles filled with facts, tips and advice about mortgages, home loan rates, and much more. For more information, please visit http://www.myhomeloan.co.nz/