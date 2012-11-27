MyHomeSpot.com Cite National Survey Showing Professional Management Companies Bring Greater ROI

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- According to the real estate Atlanta specialists of MyHomeSpot.com, recent surveys prove that professional property management companies help property investors realize lower rental vacancy rates and higher return than self-management. MyHomeSpot is Atlanta’s premier real estate services company, providing consulting services and real estate solutions including leasing & management, property sales, and investor services.



According to the professionals at MyHomeSpot.com, the current highly volatile and fragile real estate market makes it even more critical for rental property investors to work with knowledgeable professionals for maximized ROI. While the home property management Atlanta specialists have helped hundreds of property investors maximize rental rates and ROI, a recent national survey from All Property Management bears out the advantages of working with property management professionals verses going it alone.



“We create value for our clients through excellence and superior customer service with honesty and ethical behavior as our standard,” said a MyHomeSpot.com spokesperson. “While we have proven countless times that working with property management pros can maximize ROI for property investors, the survey results statistically bear out the reality that professional property managers pay for themselves based on vacancy reduction alone.”



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the national average rental vacancy rate hovers around nine percent. The recent survey of 300 property managers from around the country by All Property Management however, reveals professionally managed property vacancy rates are half the national average at just 4.5 percent. Reasons cited for this performance were local market knowledge, screening for high-quality tenants, superior customer care during tenancy, longer lease periods, and swift action against delinquent tenants.



The MyHomeSpot Atlanta property management services include customized management and leasing programs for single family and smaller multifamily properties, brokerage services, investor services, apartment community management and REO management. The company’s partners have over 34 years combined real estate management, sales, investment, and development experience. They are backed by a highly educated team of licensed property managers with numerous designations from leading industry organizations. Today, they provide services for hundreds of clients with management services for more than 500 properties throughout the state of Georgia.



The services of the Atlanta property management specialists can be tailored to accommodate virtually any individual interested in selling, leasing, or investing in residential properties.



From full service programs offering comprehensive leasing and management services to a do-it-yourself leasing program, MyHomeSpot's management and leasing systems provide reliable and consistent results. “We consult with each client to determine their specific needs and then tailor services to help them reach their specific goals,” said the spokesperson. “As part of our unparalleled commitment to customer satisfaction, we back our work with a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee.” For more information, please visit http://atlanta.myhomespot.com/



