MyiBroke Gears Up for iPhone 5 Repairs, Launches Sale on iPhone 4 Repair

With the launch of iPhone 5 tech companies are ralling around to with announcements for support and service. MyiBroke.com, the renowned Florida based Iphone repair company has kick-started its campaign for the iPhone5 repairs. Recently the company was featured in the Palm beach post with the announcement of carry-in palm beach gardens iPhone repair service.



Talking about the upbringing of company Hayden Dawes, the company spokesperson said" We have been providing west palm beach iPhone repair services for over two years now! We started off with a mobile service and have now grown into a nationwide mail in repair centre. We have a shop for walk in locations in Lake Park off of Watertower drive. With this expansion we have been throughout consistent with top notch quality service at affordable prices." In the release the company announced sale on multiple iPhone4 repairs and a minimum 90 days warranty on all repair services offered. Specifically the company announced 10-25% sale on screen replacement, camera repair, battery replacement etc for iPhone 4.



To start off the company is offering iPhone 5 screen replacement service. Talking about this new service Mr. Dawes said" If the glass or screen is broken on your iPhone 5 you need not take it to the Apple Store and pay hundreds of dollars to get it replaced you can simply mail it to us and we will replace the glass and digitizer along with the LCD display. With our key partnerships we already ready with the services for iPhone 5." With regard to water damage support they provide he replied "Dropping an iPhone 4 down the toilet, pool, or puddle are just some of the most common fears that iPhone users typically have. We provide the same amount of quality and parts go into fixing the water damaged product as the technicians at any Apple Store, thus ensuring customers that their product is free from water damage on the long haul. This service for iPhone 5 will be launched very soon."



About Myibroke Inc

Apple product support and service company, MyiBroke works out of their offices in Lake Park, Florida. The company has been in the Apple products repair business for nearly two years and provides services for all generations of Apple products. The company specializes in sourcing authentic products from leading OEMs and in core understanding and experience with Apple products.



If you’d like more information about MyiBroke Inc and the services they offer or to schedule a meeting an interview with founders of MyiBroke Inc, please contact Hayden Dawes via email at sales@myibroke.com