MyIBroke.com Exclusively Reveals iPhone 5 Feature List

Palm Beach Gardens, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- There aren’t many companies that inspire such fierce loyalty in their consumers as Apple, and this is no doubt partly due to the hype, secrecy and mystique that is built up around their products prior to launch. Every upcoming Apple product is hotly anticipated, but new models of iPhone tend to be the most eagerly awaited and widely speculated about. The upcoming iPhone 5 is no exception.



One website gaining a lot of attention recently is MyIBroke.com, an online iPhone repair company. They have been mentioned in The Wall Street Journal and Reuters along with several other news agencies for their motherboard repair work, but more recently they have come to prominence for releasing exclusive, insider iPhone 5 rumors.



As an iPhone repair company, MyIBroke.com is in contact with a large number of iPhone parts suppliers and manufacturers in China and Hong Kong who have passed on information about the orders they have received from Apple for new parts. Manufacturing efforts are stepping up hugely, and their contacts have passed on details about exactly which parts are being produced on a massive scale.



Based on this information, MyIBroke.com can exclusively reveal that the iPhone 5 will support induction charging, an intriguing feature were the battery in the phone can be charged wirelessly. The phone is also set to feature an HDMI port. The iPhone 4 boasted a formidable camera, but this is set to receive a further upgrade, with increased megapixels and a panorama photo feature. Lastly, the new phone will boast enhanced HD audio functionality.



A spokesperson for the website said:



“According to our suppliers they are in full swing with iPhone 5 production and are working around the clock making parts. According to our sources Apple are just putting the final touches to the technology. Apple plans to pack a considerable number of new features into the upcoming iPhone, so it may take another month to get motherboard production into full swing. But we know the design of the motherboard and what components are built around it, and we also have a good idea of the iPhone 5 release date.”



MyIBroke.com has also just published some leaked iPhone 5 pictures on their site which appear to confirm their sources on new features are one hundred percent correct.



